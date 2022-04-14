Sofia Vergara shares backstage selfie as she teases America's Got Talent return

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Sofia Vergara shared a snapshot with fans on social media that gave them a glimpse at a project she was working on - and they couldn't be more excited!

The actress took to Instagram with a selfie of herself in a plush velvet black bathrobe, in full glam, as she let it slide off her shoulders and expose some skin.

She looked incredible as she simply reclined for the selfie and let her hair fall on her shoulders, revealing that she was backstage getting ready for a new episode of America's Got Talent.

"Back stage ready for day 8 of judging!!" she captioned her selfie, and her fans quickly began pouring in with scores of heart and flame emojis.

"I really can’t wait to see it!!" one fan commented, with another saying: "I LOVE AGT OMG," a third adding: "Wow, you are the most beautiful," and yet another writing: "The perfect woman doesn't exist… oops!"

Sofia shared a lush backstage image

The talent competition show will be returning for its seventeenth season on NBC on 31 May, with a returning judging panel consisting of Sofia, Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell, and Howie Mandel, with Terry Crews as host.

The four also recently reunited for the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards, where the show was awarded the prize for best Reality Show.

Sofia even displayed one of the outfits she'd be wearing for the auditions portion of the show, which are usually taped weeks in advance prior to airing.

She wore a stunning Nadine Merabi black dress that highlighted her curves with a waist-cinching detail, featuring a dazzling sequined design and a feathered collar and hem at the bottom.

The actress has returned to America's Got Talent

The Modern Family star paired it with sparkling diamond jewelry and stilettos to match, showing it off in a clip she posted of herself relaxing with the other judges backstage.

