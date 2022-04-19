Christine Lampard just nailed the tonal trend – and her slinky leather skirt is so chic

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Nailing one of the season's biggest trends, Christine Lampard took tonal dressing to a whole new level on Tuesday as she returned to the Loose Women panel.

Joining her co-stars Frankie Bridge, Carol McGiffin and Kelle Bryan, the presenter certainly stood out in her desk-to-daywear outfit.

Christine teamed a silky blouse with a pale beige midi skirt from Warehouse

Getting into the spirit of spring, Christine embraced a natural colour palette as she teamed a silky cream blouse from Me+Em with a beige leather skirt by Warehouse. Keeping her accessories to a minimum, the brunette beauty wore her hair down in loose curls and opted for a natural and dewy makeup combo.

Dusting her eyes in a pale brown eyeshadow complete with a touch of mascara, rosy blusher and a warm pink lipstick, the TV star looked absolutely stunning.

In love with her latest look? You can shop Christine's full outfit online.

Beige Leather Midi Skirt, £77.50, Warehouse

Reduced in the sale, the mum-of-two's midi skirt is priced at £77.50, and it's perfect for spring. Crafted from real leather, this everyday staple is uber-flattering thanks to its high waist and A-line fit.

Silk Sporty Zip Front Top, £225, Me+Em

As for her silk blouse, Christine's exact top retails at an eye-watering £225. A luxurious addition to your wardrobe, it features sheer georgette sleeves and a detachable tie that can be secured into a pussy-bow style.

When it comes to her on-screen outfits, Christine has become something of a fashion icon, and she recently wowed in a striking sunshine yellow look.

Heading up the Lorraine show on ITV last week, the wife of Frank Lampard wore a beautiful yellow top which she tucked into the waistband of a matching pleated skirt. Accessorising with her favourite nude heels, the TV star looked incredibly chic.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Transform your wardrobe with Christine Lampard's style lessons

It's been a busy month for Christine, who as well as appearing on Lorraine and Loose Women, has just released her second line with high street favourite Wallis.

Speaking to HELLO! about the dream collaboration, she said: "It includes lovely, tailored pieces that have followed on from the last collection. It's a carefully curated edit of everything you need for the spring summer season. From chic tailoring to elegant skirts and timeless everyday styles. This collection is a celebration of spring, and pieces that will have you looking and feeling your very best.

