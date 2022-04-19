Lorraine Kelly's slinky pink dress sparks major reaction from fans

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

A vision in pink, Lorraine Kelly certainly brightened up our screens on Tuesday morning as she stepped out in a brand new dress from Karen Millen.

Looking oh-so-sophisticated as she hosted her namesake show, the presenter gave off Legally Blonde vibes in her all-pink outfit, which included a knitted Fuschia dress complete with a waist-cinching belt and glossy buttons.

Lorraine wowed in a vibrant pink dress by Karen Millen

Topping off her look with a pair of pink-nude stilettos, Lorraine wore her brunette tresses down in loose curls and opted for a natural and dewy makeup combo.

In love with her Karen Millen dress? Good news, it's on sale! Reduced from £55 to £44, it's the perfect dress for summer celebrations, but you better act quick. After Lorraine's stunning appearance, we reckon it will sell out in no time.

Pink Midi Dress, £44, Karen Millen

Taking to Instagram to share her outfit details, the TV star captioned a stylish snap: "Today's look from @karen_millen - lovely to be outside launching our #nobutts campaign to raise awareness of #bowelcancer."

Sparking a major reaction from fans, Lorraine's 485k followers were quick to praise her choice of outfit. "Gorgeous colour on you!! Nice to have you back on Lorraine," wrote one.

"Absolutely stunning dear Lorraine," added another. Meanwhile, a third penned: "You looked so beautiful this morning Lorraine, wearing that lovely dress," followed by fire emojis.

When it comes to her on-screen wardrobe, Lorraine loves to experiment with bright colours, and last month she donned a slinky midi dress in the most gorgeous green shade. Also from Karen Millen, the 62-year-old styled her £68 style with gold metallic heels and her favourite silver love heart necklace.

Relying on the high street for her desk-to-daywear looks, Lorraine loves to shop at Marks & Spencer as well as Karen Millen, and one of our favourite pieces from the brand is the bold neon pink skirt that she debuted in March.

Taking dopamine dressing to new heights, the presenter coordinated her striped midi with a vibrant pink jumper and heels.

