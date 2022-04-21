Lorraine Kelly wows in spring-ready denim dress – and it's so flattering

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

One of the most timeless spring trends, you can never go wrong with a denim dress – just ask Lorraine Kelly.

Returning to her namesake show for Thursday's episode, the 62-year-old put on a glamorous display in a belted midi design from Karen Millen, and it's perfect for the new season.

Teaming her desk-to-daywear dress with a pair of nude suede pumps and diamante stud earrings, the presenter wore her brunette tresses down in effortless, tousled curls and opted for her go-to makeup combo – a brown smokey eye complete with rosy blusher and a nude lipgloss.

Priced at £112, if you're in love with Lorraine's outfit then you're in luck. It's still available to shop online – and it's on sale! Uber flattering, this streamlined dress features long sleeves, a waist-cinching buckle belt and statement front pockets.

Lorraine teamed her Karen Millen dress with nude stilettos

An everyday staple that can be styled with everything from box-fresh trainers to white ankle boots and heels, it'll make a versatile addition to your wardrobe this spring.

Sharing a gorgeous snap of her outfit on Instagram, Lorraine wrote: "Today's look @karen_millen denim dress - thanks @bronaghwebster and @helenhandmakeup #highstreet #fashion."

Receiving endless compliments in response, Lorraine's dress is clearly a fan favourite, with one writing: "The denim style really suits you, Lorraine, it's so pretty, you look absolutely beautiful."

"Wow, love the denim dress!" added another. Meanwhile, a third raved: "Looking great as usual."

GET THE LOOK:

Denim Belted Midi Dress, was £145 NOW £116, Karen Millen

Lorraine has been delivering major style inspiration this week, and one of our favourite looks is the sky blue L.K.Bennett dress that she wore on Wednesday.

Helming her iconic breakfast show, the mum-of-one gave off Kate Middleton vibes in her vintage-inspired midi, which retails at £279. Adding a pair of silver metallic stilettos, Lorraine rocked her signature blow-dried bob and a dewy makeup look – so stunning.

