Kate Garraway's figure-flattering suit comes in the most unexpected print

Rounding off the week in style, Kate Garraway debuted an unexpected new look on Good Morning Britain – and it's so unexpected.

Swapping her go-to floral dresses for a bold two-piece suit, the presenter stepped out in a tartan co-ord by eco-friendly label, Nobody's Child on Friday, which she layered over a bubblegum pink bodysuit by Zara.

Kate layered her tartan suit over a bubblegum pink bodysuit from Zara

Dressed to the nines, Kate polished off her outfit with a pair of gold metallic flats, hoop earrings and a boho bracelet. Wearing her blonde tresses down in a bouncy blowdry, the mum-of-two opted for her favourite makeup combo – a smokey eyeshadow complete with a touch of mascara, rosy blusher and a candy pink lip gloss to match – stunning!

Obsessed with her new-season suit? Kate's full outfit retails at a total of £160, and it's perfect for spring. Made from recycled polyester, the double-breasted blazer and high-waisted trousers can be dressed down with box-fresh trainers and a classic tee or smartened up with colourful heels and a tailored shirt.

Tartan double-breasted blazer, £95, and matching trousers, £65, Nobody's Child

Clearly, a hit with fans, ITV stylist Debbie Harper shared a boomerang of Kate posing in her suit on Instagram.

Receiving endless compliments from followers, one wrote: "Loved @kategarraway in this outfit today. Stunning as always."

"@kategarraway looked fabulous today," agreed another. Meanwhile, a third simply commented: "Goddess."

The GMB star's stylist Debbie Harper shared a boomerang of her full outfit on Instagram

When it comes to dressing for the screen, Kate loves to experiment with vibrant shades and bold prints, and on Monday she donned another striking outfit on Good Morning Britain.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Garraway's dress causes a stir

The 54-year-old, who stepped in for Susanna Reid on the Easter Bank Holiday, looked divine in a flirty green number from Monsoon.

The Emmy Scarf print dress, which is currently on offer for £37.50, features colourful blooms throughout the grass green backdrop. Adorned with a contrasting trim, the V-neckline and wrap detail highlighted Kate's slender silhouette whilst the bishop sleeves and flowy midi skirt rounded off the city chic look perfectly.

