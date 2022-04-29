Holly Willoughby looks radiant in the prettiest M&S summer dress - and it's the most gorgeous fit

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Holly Willoughby wowed her Instagram followers on Thursday with the prettiest summer ensemble from Marks and Spencer.

The This Morning presenter wore a wrap midaxi dress in a gorgeous pastel yellow, teamed with a pair of flat white mules.

The effortlessly glam pieces are perfect for summer, and Holly's look is available to buy now.

Get the look

Broderie Midaxi Wrap Dress, £45, Marks & Spencer

In a tiered fit, the dress features a flattering v-neck in a wrap design, with short puffed sleeves and a tiered skirt that's super feminine.

Knot Flat Mules, £25, Marks & Spencer

The slip-on flats are the perfect summer wardrobe staple, complete with a knot front that we love.

The midaxi dress is super versatile. We recommend dressing up with a pair of heels and a clutch for a glam evening look, or opting for the knot sandals or flip flops for a casual daywear ensemble.

Holly took to Instagram to share the summer snap

Holly captioned her Instagram post, "Did someone say long weekend? I already know what I'm wearing for it - this easy-breezy @marksandspencer yellow midaxi dress, perfect for the warmer weather with its broderie anglaise details. The short puff sleeves and tiered skirt create a touch of volume, which I adore, and even better? It's made from responsibly sourced cotton! Sunshine yellow… she's a beauty".

Followers were quick to share their love of the look, with one user commenting on the post, "Gorgeous dress for a lovely summer's day". Another added, "Wow Holly, I love this dress. You look absolutely beautiful".

Holly is regularly lighting up our screens with gorgeous high-street looks that we can't get enough of, recently turning heads in the prettiest floral blouse.

We're so ready for more summer looks from Holly!

