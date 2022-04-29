Carrie Underwood stuns in denim shorts – and fans have the same reaction The country music singer is headlining Stagecoach

Carrie Underwood has a huge weekend ahead of her. Not only is the music video for her new single Ghost Story dropping on Friday – but she's also headlining the Stagecoach Festival on Saturday.

Sharing a behind-the-scenes photo from rehearsals, Carrie looked incredible in a pair of micro denim shorts, a blue checked jacket, and a pair of eye-catching, platform Gucci boots that featured red laces and gold star motifs.

"Getting ready to take on the desert! See you Saturday, @Stagecoach! If you can't make it to the desert, watch us LIVE on @YouTube!" Carrie captioned the photo.

In the image, the Before He Cheats singer is standing on a small stage while belting out a hit, and it wasn't long before her fans rushed to compliment her on her appearance, with many going wild over her sculpted legs.

"Your legs! WOW," replied one follower. A second said: "With those legs you should be the next Wonder Woman, wait, you are!" A third asked: "Share the leg routine please!" A fourth simply added: "Leg goals."

Carrie will headline Stagecoach on Saturday

Carrie announced her headlining spot back in February with a radiant video on Instagram. "I'm so excited to be back headlining the Mane stage for Stagecoach 2022," she said at the time.

"Been waiting a long time to get back to that Californian desert and I promise it'll be worth the wait."

She captioned the post: "Can't wait to be back at @stagecoach!! Who's coming to the desert with us? stagecoachfestival.com."

Carrie has been on a roll recently, having dropped three tracks already from her upcoming studio album, and she's keeping the momentum going. Earlier this week, the singer revealed that her lead single, Ghost Story, will debut its official music video on Friday as she shared a teaser on Instagram.

Carrie teased her music video this week

In the short video, Carrie simply appeared on a giant swing that hung above a cheering crowd of people. She was lit from the front with her back to the camera, with her silhouette being visible.

Her blonde locks fell below her shoulders as she adorned herself in what looked like a pink mini dress with a sheer tail through which her toned legs could be spotted against the light.

She blew kisses to the audience before eventually vanishing, pulling off a ghostly disappearing act as the swing, decked out from top to bottom in flowers, continued to move back and forth.

