Lorraine Kelly wows in striking printed dress

Lorraine Kelly wowed audiences on Tuesday during an episode of her beloved eponymous daytime TV show. The 62-year-old debuted a striking new look from Warehouse, that caught the eye of viewers across the country.

Lorraine looked sleek in a green, snakeskin print midi dress from the high street brand, which featured a shirt-style silhouette, sheer long sleeves, sleek animal print, a casual collar and button-down detailing.

WATCH: Lorraine Kelly shares how her pet dog Angus helps her mental health

The star teamed the number with a pair of silver point-toe heels and accessorised with a simple silver chain necklace with a heart pendant and an Apple watch. She opted for a natural yet camera-ready makeup look which consisted of flawless skin, a nude lip and bushed up, defined brows.

Lorraine wore her brunette tresses down in a bouncy blowdry, creating an effortless yet glamorous beauty aesthetic.

Lorraine looked lovely in green

The TV host took to Instagram to showcase the enchanting ensemble with her followers. She captioned the post: "Today's look. Dress @warehouseuk shoes @madetheedit thanks @bronaghwebster @helenhandmakeup."

The TV host dazzled in snakeskin print

Fans and friends loved Lorraine's spring-ready attire. "Loved your dress today Lorraine. You really suit the green," one commented with a string of red love heart emojis. A second added: "Wow you look amazing," white another penned: "What a gorgeous dress Lorraine." A fourth said: "Beautiful, I love the colour."

Lorraine sported another glam green number last month

If you're on the hunt for a spring wardrobe staple then look no further as Lorraine's dress is still available to buy online. Boasting flattering ruched detailing and a slinky fit, this item will easily take you from day to night.

Snake Print Mesh Midi Dress, £41.30, Warehouse

For the ultimate wow factor, pair the dress with some heeled black boots – or dress the look down with some pristine white sneakers.

Last week, Lorraine sported another gorgeous green dress – and fans went wild over the beautiful hue. Donning an apple green shirt dress from Massimo Dutti, Lorraine delighted viewers with the dress's vibrant shade.

