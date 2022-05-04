Carrie Underwood turns heads with latex dress in backstage photos The star looked a long way from the country

Country music may be Carrie Underwood's roots but she took a walk on the wild side recently for a star-studded performance with rocker, Axl Rose.

The singer and the Guns N' Roses frontman wowed the crowds at Stagecoach for a high energy performance, and Carrie then shared a snapshot from their interaction backstage.

The mom-of-two reposted a black and white photo with Axl in which she was wearing a strappy, latex dress with a cinched waistline.

WATCH: Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher's love story

Her hair was worn in loose waves and she was beaming with Axl by her side. She also shared another image of them on stage in which she was wearing a pair of ripped denim shorts and a Guns N' Roses T-shirt.

Fans were bowled over by their performance, and her legs and commented: "Those legs, wow," and "loved you guys together".

She'd previously shared other snapshots of the show and admitted it was a dream come true for her.

Carrie said it was a dream come true to perform with Axl

"Thank you, Axl, for making this lifelong dream come true!!! You rocked that @stagecoach stage harder than anyone has ever rocked it before!" she wrote. #SweetChildOMine #ParadiseCity #AxlRose [photo credit] @jeffjohnsonimages."

Just being back at Stagecoach and headlining again was amazing for Carrie and ahead of the high-anticipated festival, she told fans.

Carrie knows how to put on a show

"I'm so excited to be back headlining the Mane stage for Stagecoach 2022," she said at the time.

"Been waiting a long time to get back to that Californian desert and I promise it'll be worth the wait."

She captioned the post: "Can't wait to be back at @stagecoach!! Who's coming to the desert with us? stagecoachfestival.com."

