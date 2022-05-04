Julianne Hough wows fans in mesmerising dress that will leave you stunned The former Dancing with the Stars pro knows how to turn a look

Julianne Hough knows how to turn heads when it comes to her fashion, and during the week, she wowed when she attended the opening night of Broadway show POTUS.

The former Dancing with the Stars professional stole the show when she arrived in a form-flattering yellow dress that was bright enough to make the sun envious. The outfit chimed in with her usual daring sense of style with the short-sleeved frock featuring a cut-out section on her shoulders and just underneath her toned midriff.

In her caption, she enthused: "Lookin' back at our @potusbway opening and am overwhelmed by the love I have for this cast, crew, producers and creative team! See you all tonight."

And her fans were blown away by the stunning shots, as one exclaimed: "You're crushing it!" and a second added: "Perfect as always!!"

A third penned: "Soooooooooo beautiful and stunning!!!" while a fourth posted: "WOW! That's all I can say!"

Many more got into the summery mood that she created with the stunning look, as many comments were followed, or made up entirely, of yellow heart emojis.

Julianne stunned in her dress

The star had to miss some shows after she tested positive for COVID, but she made her comeback in the sharpest way possible, strutting along in an all-white power suit featuring an asymmetrical blazer and wide-legged pants courtesy of Ukrainian designer Elena Burenina.

The singer paired the ensemble with a pop of color, opting for a bright yellow bag, matching heels, and a bold red lip to complete her look.

Julianne shared that she was happy to be reuniting with the cast and crew of POTUS, as she wrote: "'Hail to the funniest new comedy on Broadway' - swipe to #3 for proof I'm not blowing smoke up my own [expletive].

The star has an amazing sense of fashion

"So happy to be returning with this astounding cast and our incredible crew. What an absolute joy and pleasure it has been literally playing with these women for the past 6 weeks. Not to mention getting a master class daily from the one and only @stromansource - Wow! What is life?!?!"

The performer continued: "Never in my wildest dreams did I even begin to understand how astonishing the Broadway community is. Thank you for welcoming me with such kindness. If I may put in a request… I'd like to be here as long as you'll have me!

"POTUS opens tomorrow!! Get your tickets now!!!!"

