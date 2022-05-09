Frankie Bridge wears the jaw-dropping ASOS dress you need in your life immediately

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Frankie Bridge is one stylish gal and her Instagram fans love checking out what the star has in her wardrobe on a Sunday evening, when she shares a variety of high street pieces on her feed.

This week, the mother-of-two shared a plethora of colourful items, including a dazzling dress from ASOS that looked much more expensive than its £58 price tag. The satin batwing midi dress with drape bodice detail in cobalt blue is a true show-stopper and would be incredible at a red tie event or at a wedding. The style is selling out fast, so catch it while you can!

Last week, Frankie gave us all the Barbie vibes in an all-pink outfit that really made her stand out on Loose Women. She donned a candy-pink corset that she paired with some eye-catching wide-leg trousers in a mid-pink hue. The mother-of-two slipped on a pair of baby pink heeled mules to complete her doll-like look.

The 33-year-old took to social media to share the lovely look. She wore her caramel tresses down, letting her pretty blonde highlights shape her camera-ready face. Frankie opted for her signature bronzed beauty glow, which consisted of a defined brow, sharp contour, a rose-pink lip and a sultry slick of black mascara.

Frankie wore a stunning blue dress by ASOS

The former Saturdays singer can be quite adventurous with her fashion choices and her fans love her for it. They also love the fact she is happiest shopping on the high street, too; Zara is often her first port of call.

ASOS DESIGN satin batwing midi dress with drape bodice detail in cobalt, £58.00, ASOS

The star previously told HELLO! that her sense of style is "girly with a bit of an edge. I like to feel feminine but I don't like to feel too girly-girly so I try to toughen up what I wear with maybe ankle boots or whatever."

