Jane Moore lights up Loose Women in the brightest suit we've ever seen

We can always count on Jane Moore to brighten up our screens, and on Monday she did just that! Returning to Loose Women for Monday's episode, the presenter debuted a bold new suit on the show, and we couldn't be more obsessed with its beautifully bright shade.

Stepping out in a vibrant lime co-ord, Jane looked absolutely sensational as she joined Ruth Langsford, Judi Love and Brenda Edwards on the panel. Wearing her signature blonde bob down in a sleek blowdry, the TV star rocked a grey smokey eye, rosy blusher and a high-shine pink lipgloss to match.

Jane playfully posed in the lime green number from Mint Velvet

Hailing from high street favourite, Mint Velvet, Jane's outfit couldn't be more on-trend right now – colourful suits are having a moment, as are pastel hues.

Lending an effortlessly cool edge to her look, Jane added a classic white tee and a pair of box-fresh Stan Smith Adidas trainers. Playfully posing mid-air, the TV star shared an Instagram snap of herself jumping in the full ensemble.

Green Linen Blazer, £139, Mint Velvet

"It's Monday! Suit by @mintvelvet @loosewomen Trainers by @adidas @mothershoppers @paulinebriscoe," she captioned it.

Receiving endless compliments, Jane's 151k followers were quick to praise her latest outfit. "Green Goddess is back," raved one.

"Love this suit looks great," added another. Meanwhile, a third penned: "Love it, you're gorgeous Jane."

Green Linen Trousers, £89, Mint Velvet

Priced at a total of £228, the linen blazer (£139) has been expertly tailored in a single-breasted silhouette and fitted with a peaked lapel and flap pockets. A statement piece, the brand recommends styling it with either the matching wide-leg trousers (£89) or your favourite jeans.

WATCH: Amp up your wardrobe with Jane Moore's style lessons

When it comes to dressing for the screen, Jane loves to experiment with bright shades, and just last week she recently donned another eye-catching outfit on Loose Women.

Turning heads in a fitted orange wrap dress by Coast, she accessorised the £71.20 midi with a pair of beige cross-over wedges from Office.

