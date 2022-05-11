Rochelle Humes serves 'It-girl' glamour in stylish trousers - and Marvin has the best reaction

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Rochelle Humes' immaculate sense of style is always leaving us envious of her wardrobe, and fans will be delighted to learn her latest look on This Morning is easily her most affordable yet.

The radiant mother-of-three took to Instagram to share her latest look, posing up a storm in a pair of slick nude trousers and a striking pastel knit jumper. Complete with a wide-leg cut and high-waisted design, Rochelle's figure-flattering trousers were perfectly paired with strappy heeled mules in a spring yellow hue.

WATCH: Rochelle Humes' 5 style lessions

The former songstress was a vision of spring in her lightweight cotton-cashmere jumper from Rails, a Californian brand that makes most of its garments from recycled materials.

Rochelle styled her raven hair in voluminous curls that flowed past her waist, levelling up her beauty glow with a rosy blush, fluttery lashes and dewy foundation. Simply radiant!

Rochelle looked so stylish in her spring ensemble

"See you at 10 @thismorning," Rochelle captioned her Instagram post, adding a sparkle emoji.

Her doting husband, Marvin Humes, had the best reaction to the stunning snap, commenting a flurry of pink heart emojis beneath Rochelle's photo.

Rochelle's chic workwear was also a hit with fans who rushed to share the love in the comments. "Love this jumper! Looking beautiful as always," a fan wrote, as another sweetly shared: "LOVE your outfit."

"I’m loving this whole look," a third fan penned, adding a string of flame emojis to the caption. Rochelle's exact trousers are the 'Beige Woven Asymmetric Waist' trousers from PrettyLittleThing, available for just £18.

Beige Woven Asymmetric Trousers, £18, PrettyLittleThing

Loving her sunshine yellow shoes? Rochelle rocked the £28 lemon sandals, also from PLT.

Lemon Heels, £28, PrettyLittleThing

It's not the first time this week that Rochelle has graced our screens in an enviable outfit as she slips in to replace Holly Willoughby's This Morning slot whilst she's away.

Yesterday, Rochelle looked effortless in a tangerine-hued tank top with ribbed detailing from Karen Millen, which she teamed with a pair of high-waisted beige Mango trousers featuring a tailored fit and wide-leg silhouette.

