Kelly Clarkson's polka dot lace dress was a $38.50 ASOS sale buy 

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Kelly Clarkson always looks incredible on The Kelly Clarkson Show. A fan of a printed dress, the 40-year-old can often be seen presenting the show wearing a bright design or a patterned number - and she's a big fan of wearing a belt! On Friday's show filmed on May 13, the NBC star wore a gorgeous polka dot design from ASOS.

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson opens up about some of the hardest aspects of her job as host

And guess what, a version of the dress is still in stock! And it's on sale! The gorgeous skater-style dress was $70 but has been discounted down to $38.50 - such a steal. Kelly opted for the longer length version, but this knee-length one is on sale right now and is perfect for summer.

Polka dot lace dress, was $70, now $38.50, ASOS

The singer/TV star looked super comfortable in her sheer floaty dress, as she chatted to her guests which included Melissa Rivers and Whitney Houston's ex-husband, Bobby Brown.

Kelly Clarkson and Melissa Rivers chatted on the show

MORE: Kate Middleton and more royals are dotty for monochrome polka dot dresses – shop the trend

Polka dots never go out of style and Kelly proved it with this stylish ensemble. The singing superstar accessorised her look with a gold Zoe Liev chain and a pair of gold hooped earrings by jewellery designer Jennifer Fisher. The whole look was made complete with a pair of Balmain booties.

Kelly Clarkson longer length ASOS dress is available in limited sizes

Kelly's stylist is Candice Lambert McAndrews, who once said: "Kelly really just wants to have fun with fashion. She wanted to explore different styles and brands, and really likes to try something new each time."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.