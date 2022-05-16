Holly Willoughby's ultra-flattering dress is the perfect summer frock

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Holly Willoughby returned to This Morning on Monday following a short break to host ITV's latest show, The Games - and the blonde beauty made an entrance in a seriously striking dress.

SEE: Holly Willoughby rocks dreamy power suit after sharing incredible announcement

The 41-year-old presenter looked effortlessly chic in a glamorous 'Robyn' dress from Whistles. Spun from a lightweight woven fabric that comes in two colourful, summer-ready hues, Holly's figure-flattering shirt dress has a subtly fitted bodice that gives way to a breezy, flared skirt. Divine!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Holly Willoughby shows off impressive skills in cheerleading uniform

The ITV presenter teamed her feminine frock with her signature pointed-toe heels in nude, styling her icy blonde hair into loose waves.

Holly's makeup artist Patsy O'Neill added a rosy pink lip and dewy blush to complete her ageless beauty glow, giving the presenter a lashing of mascara and soft pink eyeshadow.

LOOK: Holly Willoughby's surprising diet: This Morning host's breakfast, lunch and dinner menus

SEE PHOTOS: Holly Willoughby's stunning £3million family home

We can't get enough of Holly's baroque-print ensemble

Taking to Instagram to share her look with fans, Holly posed up a storm on the grid with one of her usual outfit-of-the-day posts. "Morning… back to @thismorning today and joined by the brilliant @thebodycoach … see you at 10am #hwstyle dress by @thisiswhistles," she captioned her post.

Fans couldn't get enough of Holly's flirty pink ensemble, rushing to the comments to compliment her fabulous frock.

SHOP: Best floral dresses for spring: The blooming lovely styles you need in your wardrobe

"Loving this dress Holly, it’s very summery, we just need the summer to go with it! You look adorable," penned a fan, as another sweetly shared: "Absolutely love this dress it's gorgeous, you look beautiful."

"Welcome back, looking amazing as always! You’ve been missed," gushed a third fan.

Whistles Robyn Dress, £129, Selfridges

It's clear to see Holly's baroque-print midi dress is a hit with fans, and with the Willoughby seal of approval, we want it in our wardrobe, stat. Slip this satin number over chunky white for the office, or pair it with wicker sandals come sunny soirées in the park.

Holly's glam squad recently shared how to style their favourite pieces for summer on her lifestyle website, Wylde Moon.

Sharing a selection of pieces, her stylist Danielle Whiteman said: "One of the best things about this time of year is knowing that alfresco dining is back! Summer truly is just around the corner and I thought it was only right to take a moment to celebrate dressing for the great British picnic/barbeque/garden party – and the High Street is fully on board."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.