Loose Women's Jane Moore wows in the most flattering midi dress we've seen

Jane Moore has found the perfect look for summer - and if you're as obsessed with midi dresses as we are, be sure to get your hands on Jane's quickly before it sells out.

The Loose Women star, who turns 60 this Tuesday, looked seriously incredible as she joined her fellow ITV hosts on Monday for another action-packed show. Rocking a super flattering midi dress in the brightest shade of blue, Jane channelled her inner Kate Middleton in the lovely polka dot number from high street favourite Whistles.

She kept her accessories simple, adding a pair of summer-ready wedges from Office and opting for minimal jewellery.

Jane captioned her post: "As soon as I put a summer dress on, the sun went in! Sorry about that. Today's @loosewomen frock is from @thisiswhistles and wedges from @officeshoes I'm reliably informed that the sun will be making a reappearance for the rest of the week so, wherever you are, enjoy it @mothershoppers @donnamaylondon."

Sending their well wishes ahead of her big birthday, one fan wrote: "Never guess you were 60 tomorrow! You look fantastic Jane Really nice outfit." Another penned: "Lovely dress Jane. Happy 60th Birthday in advance," while a third chimed in with: "You look amazing. Colour really suits you. Happy birthday for tomorrow x."

Jane looked beautiful in her blue Whistles dress

If you're loving Jane's beautiful blue frock, you're in luck because her dress is still in stock in every size online.

Floaty and flattering, the silhouette is fitted through the bodice before gently flaring out at the waist, creating a streamlined shape.

Keep your look simple like Jane by adding nude heels or wedges, or dress the look down with chunky gold earrings, a statement bag and a pair of trainers.

Uneven Spot Print Midi Dress, £169, Whistles

It's no secret that Jane has one of the best wardrobes on the Loose Women panel, consistently pulling it out of the bag when it comes to her workwear style.

Last week, the presenter dared to be different in a vibrant lime suit, Jane shared a cheeky jumping photo to show off the Mint Velvet two-piece in all its glory.

The ITV star is known for her bold fashion choices

Her outfit couldn't have been more on-trend right now – colourful suits are having a moment, as are pastel hues.

Lending an effortlessly cool edge to her look, Jane added a classic white tee and a pair of 'Stan Smith' Adidas trainers.

