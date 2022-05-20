Naomi Osaka's cute coord is the look we need for summer

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Naomi Osaka is the sporty, self-care role model we need and we’re keeping an eye on her style, too!

The tennis superstar looked so cool in a neon printed jacket, crop top and matching shorts as she saw her new collection for Nike for the first time in Paris - and we NEED her outfit ASAP.

The look is part of the fun, bright and bold new Naomi Osaka Capsule collection, which has dropped on Nike.com. The line includes womenswear and unisex pieces - like Naomi’s $120 packable print jacket.

Naomi Osaka packable print jacket, $120

Naomi Osaka cropped tennis top, $65 / £54.95, Nike.com

And by the way, in the US the iconic sportswear brand is celebrating its 50th birthday - so if you shop right now and are a Nike member (signing up is free), use the code 50YEARS to save 20% on select styles across the site.

Naomi Osaka corset hoodie, $80 / £69.95, and pleated shorts w/ undershorts, $70 / £74.95, Nike.com

Meanwhile, 24-year-old Naomi is making sure we’re not just looking stylish but also prioritizing self-care this summer.

After a lifetime on the tennis court in the sun, in 2021 the tennis star launched Kinlò - a name rooted in Naomi’s ethnic heritage, from the Japanese and Haitian words for “gold” - which is a line of clean skincare and sun protection products for melanated skin tones.

Golden Rays Sunscreen SPF 50+ Melanated Tint, $19.99, Kinlò

The cruelty- and paraben-free line includes everything from a tinted SPF 50+ non-chemical sunscreen to refreshing face mists and coconut body oil.

So between a new look and some new suncare, we’ll all be set for summer!

