﻿
lorraine-dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Lorraine Kelly sparks reaction from fans in the most flattering summer dress

The TV star looked so glam

With summer on the horizon, Lorraine Kelly has been adding a number of floral dresses to her wardrobe, and on Tuesday morning she debuted the prettiest pink style. 

RELATED: Lorraine Kelly suffers wardrobe mishap live on air - and changes into the prettiest dress

Sparking a major reaction from fans, the TV star's midi dress hails from Nobody's Child, which also happens to be a favourite brand of royals Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, as well as This Morning's Holly Willoughby

lorraine-pink-geometric-dress

Lorraine stepped out in a pink floral dress from Nobody's Child

Priced at £49, the 'Luna' is adorned in a dainty geometric daisy print. Tailored in a vintage-inspired silhouette, it combines shirred cuffs, frills and a subtle leg slit at the side. 

Infinitely versatile, it can be dressed down with box-fresh trainers and hoop earrings, or glammed up with espadrille wedges and a coordinating clutch bag. 

MORE: Lorraine Kelly celebrates special family occasion with daughter Rosie

READ: Lorraine Kelly's pretty new floral dress leaves fans confused

nobodys-child-geo-dress

Luna Midi Dress, £49, Nobody's Child

SHOP NOW

Our advice? You better act quick because it's already selling like hotcakes. Top tip –  if you're obsessed with the unique print but just missed the boat, you can shop the extremely similar 'Daisy' dress for £55

Posting her outfit of the day on Instagram, Lorraine shared a gorgeous snap, which she captioned: "Today's dress @nobodyschild Shoes - @sosander Thanks @helenhandmakeup @bronaghwebster." 

Receiving endless compliments from her 492k followers, Lorraine's ensemble has become a fan favourite. 

Loading the player...

WATCH: Lorraine Kelly suffers major wardrobe mishap live on air

"Such a pretty dress Lorraine you look so beautiful and elegant," replied one. "Beautiful in pink Lorraine. Have a lovely Tuesday," added another. 

Meanwhile, fellow TV presenter Vanessa Feltz commented: "Love that dress. You look super gorgeous."

It's not the first time this week that Lorraine has impressed viewers with her wardrobe – on Monday she helmed her namesake show in a green floral dress from Warehouse that garnered endless praise. 

Donning the silky style, which currently retails at £55.30 in the sale, Lorraine paired her midi with transparent sandals from Mango and a diamante heart necklace – so chic. 

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

More on:

More about lorraine kelly

More news

You're on HELLO!'s global site. Click to return to HELLO! India Go back