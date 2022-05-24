Lorraine Kelly sparks reaction from fans in the most flattering summer dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

With summer on the horizon, Lorraine Kelly has been adding a number of floral dresses to her wardrobe, and on Tuesday morning she debuted the prettiest pink style.

Sparking a major reaction from fans, the TV star's midi dress hails from Nobody's Child, which also happens to be a favourite brand of royals Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, as well as This Morning's Holly Willoughby.

Lorraine stepped out in a pink floral dress from Nobody's Child

Priced at £49, the 'Luna' is adorned in a dainty geometric daisy print. Tailored in a vintage-inspired silhouette, it combines shirred cuffs, frills and a subtle leg slit at the side.

Infinitely versatile, it can be dressed down with box-fresh trainers and hoop earrings, or glammed up with espadrille wedges and a coordinating clutch bag.

Luna Midi Dress, £49, Nobody's Child

Our advice? You better act quick because it's already selling like hotcakes. Top tip – if you're obsessed with the unique print but just missed the boat, you can shop the extremely similar 'Daisy' dress for £55.

Posting her outfit of the day on Instagram, Lorraine shared a gorgeous snap, which she captioned: "Today's dress @nobodyschild Shoes - @sosander Thanks @helenhandmakeup @bronaghwebster."

Receiving endless compliments from her 492k followers, Lorraine's ensemble has become a fan favourite.

WATCH: Lorraine Kelly suffers major wardrobe mishap live on air

"Such a pretty dress Lorraine you look so beautiful and elegant," replied one. "Beautiful in pink Lorraine. Have a lovely Tuesday," added another.

Meanwhile, fellow TV presenter Vanessa Feltz commented: "Love that dress. You look super gorgeous."

It's not the first time this week that Lorraine has impressed viewers with her wardrobe – on Monday she helmed her namesake show in a green floral dress from Warehouse that garnered endless praise.

Donning the silky style, which currently retails at £55.30 in the sale, Lorraine paired her midi with transparent sandals from Mango and a diamante heart necklace – so chic.

