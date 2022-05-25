Jane Moore channels Meghan Markle in royally chic denim dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Delivering major fashion inspo for summer, Jane Moore just debuted the dreamiest denim dress on Loose Women – and it's fit for a Duchess.

Returning to the ITV panel show on Tuesday, the TV star looked effortlessly elegant in a belted midi style from Me+Em, which also happens to be one of Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, and Sophie Wessex's favourite labels.

Jane shared a stylish snap of her dress on Instagram

Stepping out in the 'Cotton Chambray Midi Shirt Dress,' which retails at £150, Jane's latest look strikes the perfect balance between pared-back and polished. Boasting a figure-flattering silhouette, it features short gathered sleeves, a waist-cinching belt and a tiered skirt.

Keeping her accessories to a minimum, the blonde beauty teamed her ensemble with a silver pendant necklace and a statement watch.

Cotton Chambray Midi Shirt Dress, £150, Me+EM

Rocking her signature, edgy bob, Jane dusted her eyes in a dark, smokey shadow, adding a hint of eyeliner, rosy blusher and a pale pink lipgloss – so gorgeous!

A glamorous choice, the presenter's desk-to-daywear dress reminds us of several of Duchess Meghan's go-to designs, so we reckon the royal would love this Me+Em version.

Duchess Meghan is a huge fan of the denim dress trend

A fan of the denim dress trend, back in September 2019, the wife of Prince Harry donned a laidback shirt style from high street store, J.Crew, to support pal Serena Williams during the US Open ladies final.

Sparking a major reaction from fans, predictably, it sold out in every single size within hours of her wearing it and what's more – it went on eBay for more than double the price. Eek!

One of the royal's most iconic denim dresses is the Carolina Herrera number that she wore in 2018

Another of Meghan's most iconic dresses includes the Carolina Herrera denim number that she wore to the Royal County of Berkshire Polo Club in 2018.

On hand to support Prince Harry as he took part in the Sentebale Polo Cup, Meghan certainly made an entrance at the charity event, as she stepped out in the elegant fit-and-flare, priced at an eye-watering £2,357.

Adding to her sophisticated ensemble, the royal teamed her midi dress with cream stilettos and a coordinating rattan clutch bag, which was actually a bargain buy from J.Crew.

