Holly Willoughby wows in the sweetest summer dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Holly Willoughby's wardrobe is brimming with clothes from the hottest brands. From high street to high fashion, the This Morning host can throw together a covetable look for audiences to gush over – and her latest outfit choice is no exception.

READ: Holly Willoughby 'overwhelmed' as This Morning makes a major change

Holly, 41, sported a romantic floral midi dress from French It-girl label Sézane. The summer-ready number featured short sleeves, a relaxed shirt dress silhouette, a classic collar, patch pockets on the chest and a button-front placket. Hues of cream, raspberry pink, cornflower blue, marigold and fern green formed a vibrant colour palette.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Holly Willoughby wows in cheerleading uniform

The mother-of-three wore her blonde tresses down loose with her signature side parting and opted for a glamorous beauty blend. A smooth complexion, rose pink lip, subtle dark smoky eye and a defined brow accentuated the star's natural radiance.

DETAILS: Holly Willoughby appears in brand new family photo – and fans all say the same thing

Holly completed her feminine look by slipping on a pair of nude point-toe heels – assembling the ultimate garden party ensemble.

Holly looked gorgeous in florals

The beloved TV presenter took to social media to share the lovely look with fans, alongside the caption: "Morning… joining us on @thismorning today it’s only @antanddec … see you at 10 am. #hwstyle dress by @sezane," with an array of expressive emojis.

Followers and friends were quick to express their admiration for Holly's delicate dress. "Awww this dress is so classy. You look lovely," one commented with a heart-eyes emoji. Another added: "Beautiful as always," while a third penned: "Holly you look stunning as always."

Adele Dress, £160, Sézane

If you agree and would love to see Holly's frock hanging in your wardrobe, then you're in luck as it's still available to buy online.

Daisy Floral Midi Shirt Dress, £55, Nobody's Child

Alternatively, if you're shopping on a budget, then this lookalike is a great option. This dainty shirt dress lends your look a dose of vintage-inspired charm. Boasting a fitted shape, a waisted panel to complement your figure, elegant floral blooms and classic short sleeves, this piece can infuse your summer style with some retro romance.

PHOTOS: Holly Willoughby's £3m London home will take your breath away

Holly recently enchanted fans in a beautiful dress from The Vampire's Wife, a label loved by Duchess Kate and Princess Beatrice. The puff sleeve number displayed a ditsy floral print, frilled hemline synonymous with the brand, and tie detailing on the sleeves.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.