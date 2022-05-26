Lorraine Kelly's tropical dress has us dreaming of paradise

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Planning a holiday? You'll want to add Lorraine Kelly's newest dress to your suitcase – trust us.

Stepping out in a tropical print dress from royally-loved brand Boden on Thursday, the presenter's outfit had us dreaming of paradise.

Looking oh-so-chic in the summery style, Lorraine teamed her milkshake pink dress with nude stilettos by Shoeaholics and silver jewellery to host her namesake show.

Rocking her signature bouncy bob, the TV star made a radiant appearance as she teamed a subtle smokey eye with a touch of mascara, rosy blusher and a pale pink lip gloss – so glam.

Lorraine posed in her tropical print dress for a behind the scenes snap

Priced at £110, the 'Belted Midi Dress' is also available to shop in a grey foliage print and a denim version. Top tip – use the code V9F4 at checkout to score 20% off up until May 30.

Not sure how to style your new favourite dress? We'd recommend accessorising with cream espadrille wedges and a pastel pink clutch for summer celebrations. Going for a more casual vibe? Add box-fresh trainers and your go-to sunglasses.

Tropical Shirt Dress, £110, Boden

A hit with viewers, after sharing an outfit of the day snap on Instagram, Lorraine was inundated with endless compliments.

"You look gorgeous as usual," wrote one.

"Love this dress it's beautiful," added another, meanwhile a third replied: "Just beautiful Lorraine."

A major source of fashion inspo, the mum-of-one is a pro at putting together desk-to-daywear looks, and she recently debuted another must-have style for summer.

The TV star wowed in another pretty pink look on Tuesday

Donning a geometric floral midi dress from Nobody's Child on Tuesday, which is also a favourite brand of Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and Holly Willoughby, Lorraine's pretty pink number certainly made an impression.

Sharing a full-length photo of her outfit on social media, she wrote: "Today's dress @nobodyschild Shoes - @sosander Thanks @helenhandmakeup @bronaghwebster."

Garnering plenty of praise from her 492k followers, fellow TV presenter Vanessa Feltz also commented, writing: "Love that dress. You look super gorgeous."

