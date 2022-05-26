Kelly Ripa has a Pretty Woman moment in Reformation's Port dress - get the look

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Kelly Ripa looked stunning presenting Live! with Kelly and Ryan in Reformation's sell-out Port dress on Wednesday.

The brown polka dot midi was giving us big Pretty Women vibes and the style is so popular it's already sold out. Luckily, we've found a very similar piece by the LA-based brand at Net-a-Porter and it's still available in almost every size.

The Reza dress features the same 'Au Lait' print to channel Julia Roberts and comes in an almost identical length and cut. With its adjustable wrap-effect skirt and subtly puffed shoulders, we think it's even nicer than the original.

Reformation Reza dress, $372/£310, Net-a-Porter

Kelly styled hers with delicate jewellery and her hair in her signature waves. From wedding guest to office dressing, it's a piece that would work for almost any occasion. We love it paired with white sandals and a matching shoulder bag.

The TV presenter is no stranger to Reformation having previously worn the Carolena and Belgium dresses to present the show. The label's summer collection is full of gorgeous pieces, including a whole range of midis featuring the classic cut of a fitted bodice and relaxed skirt. They're so versatile, making them a go-to for upgrading your summer wardrobe.

To get Kelly's look for less, River Island has a polka dot midi dress that's very similar and a fraction of the price.

Brown polka dot dress, $86/£46, River Island

With its long sleeves, ruched detail and split hem, it's so flattering and costs less than $90.

