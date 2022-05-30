Jennifer Lopez approved bags are up to 40% off in the big Coach Memorial Day sale

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Jennifer Lopez is always looking stylish - and always toting the cutest bags!

That’s why we were so excited to see that one of her go-to handbag brands, Coach, is having a massive Memorial Day sale.

There's up to 40% off selected styles, and we spied a couple of purses that we’ve also spotted in JLo’s wardrobe.

Remember her cute Coach Willow shoulder bag?

Well, that style is on sale in a pretty pastel colorblock - and you'll save nearly $120.

Willow shoulder bag, was $395 now $276.50, Coach

Jen has a couple of Coach Field totes in different sizes, and even brought the smaller one as her second-best accessory - next to fiancé Ben Affleck, that is! - to an NBA game for date night. The handy carryall, which we spotted underneath her seat, has the signature Horse & Carriage print that Coach is known for.

Field Tote, was $350 now $245, Coach

In January, Jen was spotted carrying a Coach Tate bag, and guess what? You can shop that model for 40% off right now!

Tate 18 Crossbody In Colorblock, was $295 NOW $177, Coach

And one of the hottest 2022 handbag trends, the quilted purse, is also one of Jennfer’s favorite looks - she's rocked a host of gorgeous Coach qulited styles, like the Madison, the Tabby and the Studio Shoulder Bag.

While those specific models aren't in the sale, you can find some equally covetable quilted Coach looks that we're sure she'd love, too.

Kip Turnlock Crossbody With Quilting, was $350 now $210, Coach

Kira Crossbody with Quilting, was $275 now $192.50, Coach

Field Tote With Colorblock Quilting, was $550 now $330, Coach

