Boris Johnson's wife Carrie stuns in £85 high street dress at Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Carrie Johnson made a bold statement at the Queen's Birthday Parade Trooping the Colour on Thursday morning – rocking a bright pink dress from the high street.

The 34-year-old looked stunning in her £85 & Other Stories frock, which featured a midi length, frill detailing around the neckline, and a nipped-in waist. Carrie teamed the colourful dress with a matching fuchsia hat from John Lewis and Michael Kors shoes.

WATCH: The Queen appears on Palace balcony for Trooping the Colour celebrations

It's not the first time the mum-of-two has worn the dress either. She was first spotted in it back in October 2019 at the Conservative Party Conference.

Carrie and Boris appeared to be without their two children, Wilfred, two, and Romy, almost six months.

The couple, who tied the knot in May 2021, welcomed their daughter Romy Iris Charlotte Johnson on 9 December, and Carrie later shared the sweet meaning behind her name.

Carrie looked amazing in her recycled high street dress

The mother-of-two told her Instagram followers: "Welcome to the world darling Romy. Born on December 9 at 9.02am. Romy Iris Charlotte Johnson. Romy after my aunt, Rosemary. Iris from the Greek, meaning rainbow. Charlotte after Boris' late mum who we miss so much."

She added: "Wilf has been stroking Romy's hair, giving big kisses and playing with his matchbox cars right next to her crib, just in case she feels like joining too."

The couple no doubt enjoyed some time to themselves as they joined in with the celebrations for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, which officially kicked off with Trooping the Colour.

She first wore it in October 2019

The iconic Trooping the Colour ceremony has marked the official birthday of the British Sovereign for over 260 years. Over 1,400 officers take part in the Queen's military pageantry, as well as 200 horses and over 400 musicians.

In the past, royal family members including Prince William, Prince Charles, and Princess Anne have participated on horseback, as they did for this year's parade.

Other royal family members in attendance were Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, who kept a low profile but were spotted in the background of the Buckingham Palace balcony alongside Meghan Markle.

