Lorraine Kelly rocks the colour of the season in fan favourite dress

Returning to her namesake show on Monday morning, Lorraine Kelly brought a much-needed pop of colour to our screens – and fans are obsessed with her outfit.

Stepping out in head-to-toe high street, the TV star wowed in a bright emerald midi dress from Warehouse, accessorising with gold patent pumps and her favourite heart-shaped necklace.

Lorraine accessorised her emerald dress with gold metallic heels

Reduced from £59 to £47.20 in the sale, Lorraine's dress is a real bargain, and it's perfect for summer!

Available in vibrant green, or royal blue, it's tailored in a figure-skimming style with the short sleeves, collared neckline and unique twist detail lending a polished edge.

A versatile addition that can be styled for everyday errands, a day in the office or even date night, we'd suggest taking a leaf out of Lorraine's book and going for gold when it comes to accessories.

Green Slinky Rib Twist Front Midi Dress, £47.20, Warehouse

Sharing a snap of her outfit on Instagram, the presenter wrote: "Today's dress from @warehouseuk and shoes from @madetheedit Thanks @bronaghwebster and @helenhandmakeup."

Unsurprisingly, the dress was a hit with Lorraine's 493k followers. Sparking endless compliments, one wrote: "Great to see you back, missed you. Love the dress such a lovely colour."

"Looking very trim in your green dress today," added another. Meanwhile, a third commented: "What a gorgeous dress Lorraine, the colour really suits you, you look absolutely beautiful."

Lorraine's return to the show comes after the TV star enjoyed a weekend away in Orkney, Scotland.

Joined by her husband, Steve, Lorraine told HELLO!: "Steve and I have been coming here since the 1980s and we still haven't experienced everything Orkney has to offer. We always stay at the Foveran, run by Paul and Helen Doull, and the view from the restaurant over Scapa Flow is simply stunning. They also serve up the very best local produce and the food is sensational."

