Holly Willoughby looks golden and glowing in £25 Marks & Spencer shorts

Holly Willoughby's summer edit with Marks & Spencer is everything we could ever want from a seasonal capsule collection - and the This Morning star was spotted rocking a pair of chic denim mini shorts in a new Instagram post.

The glamorous mother-of-three posed up a storm in a pair of high-waisted denim shorts, soaking up the sun in a gorgeous embroidered blouse and trendy white trainers. Holly accessorised with a straw fedora and black string bag, beaming as she lapped up the sun's rays and showed off her glowing skin.

WATCH: Holly Willoughby's 5 style lessons she lives by

The ITV star was rocking head-to-toe Marks & Spencer in the summery snap, and luckily, all the pieces in her collection are still available if you're looking to recreate her effortless cool-girl summer wardrobe.

The brand captioned the photo: "These cotton-rich denim shorts and this gorgeous embroidered blouse make the perfect pairing [white heart emoji]. Shop Holly’s summer edit now. Available online and in store."

Holly worked the camera in her chic Marks & Spencer ensemble

It's not the first time we've been left swooning over Holly's figure-flattering collection. Earlier this week, the star was a vision of summer in a chic floral tea dress.

Fans flocked to the comments to share their love for Holly's stunning summer capsule collection. "She looks so beautiful in everything!" wrote one fan, as another sweetly shared: "Holly and I always have the same taste… I'll have to buy this now!"

Holly rocked the £25 denim shorts in her M&S collection

"Ordered!" a third fan quipped, who was clearly enchanted by the star's fabulous floral frock. If you're wondering how Holly achieves her toned physique and healthy glow, the TV presenter has remained fairly silent when it comes to her diet and exercise regime in the past.

HOLLY'S TOP: Embroidered Top, £29.50, Marks & Spencer

Speaking to Prima magazine in 2017, she said: "I actually avoid talking about my diet and exercise regime because I have interviewed so many people affected by eating disorders and I know that some people in chat rooms can really fixate on other people's diets.

"I just can't contribute to that. As long as I'm healthy, that's good enough for me. I'm quite active and I try not to let the way I look be the main focus because it's not the most important thing."

