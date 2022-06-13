Jane Moore wows fans in bold broderie dress – and wait 'til you see the colour

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

When it comes to fashion, Jane Moore loves to experiment with bright colours, and on Monday she debuted another beautifully bold look on Loose Women.

Kicking off the week in style, the presenter rocked a coral broderie dress from royal and celebrity loved brand, Me+Em. Sharing a full-length snap of her outfit on Instagram, Jane captioned it:

Jane teamed her coral dress with Steve Madden wedges

"Happy Monday all. Today's @loosewomen frock is from @me_andem and wedges by @stevemadden See you on @itv any second now. @makeupcouk @mothershoppers @daisylawstyle."

Sparking a positive reaction from fans, Jane's 152k followers were quick to shower her with compliments.

Broderie Maxi Dress, £275, Me+Em

"Absolutely stunning love your dress," wrote one. "Gorgeous," added another.

Meanwhile, a third replied: "Fantastic blood orange colour dress, looks so bright and sunny."

Making a radiant appearance on the hit ITV panel show, Jane couldn't have looked more glamorous. Combining a pink smokey shadow with a hint of eyeliner, a rosy blusher and a pale pink lipgloss, the TV star's makeup perfectly complemented the coral hues of her dress. As for her hair, Jane sported her signature sleek bob.

Priced at £275, if you're obsessed with Jane's dress, then you're in luck! It's still available to shop, and would make a gorgeous addition to your wardrobe this summer. Made from breathable pure cotton, it features short balloons sleeves and functional pockets.

Trendyol Broderie Frill Detail Midi Dress, £36, John Lewis

Just missed the boat? John Lewis is selling a similar broderie style for £36. Not sure how to accessorise your new favourite dress? We'd recommend adding a denim jacket and espadrille wedges into the mix.

With the sunshine coming out to play, Jane has been adding a number of new summer dresses to her wardrobe recently, and another of our favourites is the denim shirt style that she wore back in May.

Channelling Meghan Markle in the belted midi, also from Me+Em, Jane is clearly a huge fan of the label, which also counts Kate Middleton and Sophie Wessex among its A-list clientele.

