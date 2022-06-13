Jane Moore wows fans in bold broderie dress – and wait 'til you see the colour

Megan Bull
Loose Women star Jane Moore returned to the ITV panel show on Monday, and her bright coral dress from Me+Em is seriously chic. Shop it for £275.
When it comes to fashion, Jane Moore loves to experiment with bright colours, and on Monday she debuted another beautifully bold look on Loose Women.
RELATED: Jane Moore channels Meghan Markle in royally chic denim dress
Kicking off the week in style, the presenter rocked a coral broderie dress from royal and celebrity loved brand, Me+Em. Sharing a full-length snap of her outfit on Instagram, Jane captioned it:
Jane teamed her coral dress with Steve Madden wedges
"Happy Monday all. Today's @loosewomen frock is from @me_andem and wedges by @stevemadden See you on @itv any second now. @makeupcouk @mothershoppers @daisylawstyle."
Sparking a positive reaction from fans, Jane's 152k followers were quick to shower her with compliments.
MORE: Loose Women's Jane Moore sparks reaction with new wedding photo!
READ: Frankie Bridge wows in the pettiest Zara dress
Broderie Maxi Dress, £275, Me+Em
"Absolutely stunning love your dress," wrote one. "Gorgeous," added another.
Meanwhile, a third replied: "Fantastic blood orange colour dress, looks so bright and sunny."
Making a radiant appearance on the hit ITV panel show, Jane couldn't have looked more glamorous. Combining a pink smokey shadow with a hint of eyeliner, a rosy blusher and a pale pink lipgloss, the TV star's makeup perfectly complemented the coral hues of her dress. As for her hair, Jane sported her signature sleek bob.
Priced at £275, if you're obsessed with Jane's dress, then you're in luck! It's still available to shop, and would make a gorgeous addition to your wardrobe this summer. Made from breathable pure cotton, it features short balloons sleeves and functional pockets.
Trendyol Broderie Frill Detail Midi Dress, £36, John Lewis
Just missed the boat? John Lewis is selling a similar broderie style for £36. Not sure how to accessorise your new favourite dress? We'd recommend adding a denim jacket and espadrille wedges into the mix.
With the sunshine coming out to play, Jane has been adding a number of new summer dresses to her wardrobe recently, and another of our favourites is the denim shirt style that she wore back in May.
WATCH: Jane Moore's 5 Style Lessons
Channelling Meghan Markle in the belted midi, also from Me+Em, Jane is clearly a huge fan of the label, which also counts Kate Middleton and Sophie Wessex among its A-list clientele.
HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.