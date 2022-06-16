Lorraine Kelly's sunshine yellow Boden dress needs to be in your wardrobe this summer

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Ready for the heatwave, Lorraine Kelly quite literally brought the sunshine with her on Thursday as she stepped out in the loveliest lemon dress.

Helming her namesake show, the presenter looked positively radiant in the £130 design, which hails from royally-loved brand, Boden.

Lorraine shared a photo of her sunshine yellow dress on Instagram

Crafted from cool linen fabric, we can see why Lorraine chose this easy-breezy dress for her latest appearance. Fitted with a smocked bodice and short puffed sleeves, it's also super flattering thanks to the tactical gathering at the waist.

Keeping her accessories minimal, Lorraine completed her summer-ready outfit with nude stilettos and a silver heart necklace. Sporting her signature blow-dried bob, the mum-of-one practically glowed as she teamed a hint of dewy rose-coloured blusher with smokey brown eyeshadow and a nude lip – simply stunning.

Yellow Smocked Bodice Midi Dress, £130, Boden

A popular choice, Lorraine's dress has received several five-star reviews from Boden shoppers – and clearly, it's a hit.

"What a fab dress!!! Well made, breathy, on-trend! It ticks all the boxes! A fab addition to my summer wardrobe" wrote one.

"This is my favourite dress for this summer- you won't be disappointed, perfect fit in every way, love it," added another.

Meanwhile a third penned: "Lovely colours, fits perfectly, a dress that can be worn anywhere at any time. My first Boden purchase, I will be back for more."

Lorraine's dress reminds us of Kate Middleton's Tory Burch design

We couldn't help but compare Lorraine's latest style with one of Kate Middleton's, namely the blue Tory Burch dress that she wore during the Caribbean Tour in March.

While the colours and print are of course different, the silhouettes are practically identical, and seeing as the royal regularly shops at Boden and adores a smock-style dress, who knows, maybe we'll see Kate wearing it soon?

The royal would have plenty of options to choose from – Lorraine's dress comes in a wide variety of colourways, including black, white, a multi-coloured gingham print and a sky blue floral design. Which will you choose?

