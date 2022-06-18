PSA: Frankie Bridge's white summer New Look dress is now on sale

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Frankie Bridge is always giving us major style inspiration - and now one of her most stunning summer dresses is in the sale.

RELATED: Frankie Bridge just wore a £32 Zara dress on Loose Women - sell-out alert!

The star took to Instagram to share her favourite fashion buys with her followers, and fans couldn’t get enough of her white tiered dress from New Look. Frankie’s midi dress has now been reduced to just £23.99 - and we’re adding it straight to our basket.

If you want to get your hands on the discounted dress you better hurry, as we think it will sell out fast.

LOVE SHOPPING? Sign up to the HELLO! Edit newsletter

Tiered midi dress, was £45, now £23.99, New Look

The floaty white dress comes in a pretty textured fabric, with a tiered hem, a flattering square neckline and shoestring straps. We recommend teaming it with a denim jacket and sandals for a feminine daywear look, or dress it up with a pair of pastel heels and a matching clutch for a chic evening ensemble.

READ: Loose Women's Frankie Bridge reveals brilliant parenting hack for sons Parker and Carter

Frankie teamed the dress with gold stacking bracelets, a gold necklace and a watch with a unique double strap. As for her hair, she opted for a loose wave style to finish the effortlessly glam look. Stunning!

Frankie teamed the white midi dress with gold jewellery

Frankie shared the post on Instagram as part of her weekly #frankiefaves, where the mother-of-two shares an array of her favourite fashion buys every Sunday. Fans were quick to express their admiration for the lovely summer dress, with one follower writing: “I’ve just ordered this white dress, it’s so cute!”. Another added, “These are all beautiful and just perfect for holidays”.

MORE: Loose Women's Frankie Bridge unveils summer garden makeover of dreams

A white midi dress is a staple for any summer wardrobe, as it can be worn with just about anything, making it a go-to for throwing on for all occasions - and this tiered dress is the perfect versatile piece.

Grab Frankie’s staple summer dress now while it’s still in the sale!

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.