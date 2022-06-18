Kate Garraway is a dream in the perfect floral dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Kate Garraway delighted audiences in the dreamiest dress look during an episode of Good Morning Britain on Friday. The beloved TV host brought summer to our screens in the vibrant frock – which added another romantic look to her expanding style archive.

Kate, 55, sported an azure blue floral crêpe midi dress, featuring a rounded neckline and decorative ruffled, ruched sleeves. She slipped on a pair of black point-toe to elevate her on-the-go aesthetic and wore her blonde tresses down loose.

WATCH: Kate Garraway finds reason to smile amid Derek's health woes

The presenter opted for a natural yet camera-ready beauty blend, consisting of a radiant complexion, a pink lip and a flutter of black mascara.

Kate’s trusty stylist Debbie Harper took to social media to share a snap of Kate in the feminine frock. She captioned the backstage post: “@kategarraway wearing @rixo dress.”

Kate looked beautiful in blue

If Kate’s feminine number has caught your eye, then you’re in luck as an identical version from the brand is available to buy online.

The star looked radiant in florals

This alternative dress boasts the exact same eye-catching print as Kate’s and has a deep v-neckline and fabric-covered button-down detailing.

Floral Crepe Midi Dress, £292, RIXO

Slip on some black or blue barely-there heels for a truly spellbinding seasonal look and make sure to accessorise with plenty of gold jewellery to accentuate the vibrant hue of the ethereal piece.

We've also found this sweet high-street lookalike for a pretty off-duty ensemble.

Luna Midi Dress, £49, Nobody's Child

Kate recently had a royally elegant moment as she twinned with Princess Beatrice in blue. She looked effortless in the dress from Beulah London, which featured long sleeves, a short, rounded collar, trim pearl button-down detailing, a belted waistline, a fit and flare silhouette and a crepe fabric finish.

It just so happens that Princess Beatrice wore the exact same dress during a Service of Thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul's Cathedral in London, on day two of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. The royal teamed the number with some pale blue suede heels and a stand-out floral fascinator.

