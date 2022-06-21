Jane Moore wows in romantic Marks & Spencer dress and heels

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Jane Moore has sparked summer style envy in us all with her latest look. The Loose Women host, 60, took to social media to shimmy in a new floral frock that is ideal for the current British heatwave and the warmer months ahead.

Jane beamed in a pretty Marks & Spencer midi dress featuring puff sleeves, a midi length, a V-neckline, button-down detailing, a cinched waistline and delicate all-over bloom print in shades of crimson, cornflower blue and cream.

She elevated her lovely look with a pair of wedged heels – a true staple show for sun-soaked summer outings.

The star wore her bleach blonde hair down loose in a sleek straightened style, letting her impeccably cut bangs shape her glowing face.

Jane looked pretty in florals

Jane opted for a natural yet dewy beauty blend, consisting of a flawless complexion, a pale pink lip, her signature black eyeliner flick and a dusting of rosy blush.

The host wore the dress on an episode of Loose Women

The TV host took to Instagram to share her feminine frock ensemble with her loyal fans. She captioned the playful post: “Lots of wiggle room in this ‘throw on and go’ summer dress from @marksandspencer with buttons and puffed sleeves. @loosewomen @mothershoppers @donnamaylondon.”

Jane looked radiant in the colourful frock

Fans and friends adored the presenter’s whimsical aesthetic. “Looking love Jane,” one follower commented with a string of pink heart emojis. Another added: “Love this dress and really suits you,” while a third said: “You look stunning as always love your dress.” A fourth agreed, saying: “Very summery dress which you look amazing in Jane. Beautiful,” with a heart-eyes emoji.

If you agree and would love to get a hold of Jane’s timeless number, then we have just the piece for you. Sadly, the star’s actual dress has flown off the shelves and is no longer available to buy online, but we have the ideal alternative for off-duty days out.

Floral Midi Dress, £49, Nobody's Child

This retro floral dress boasting an easy midi length, a vintage-inspired sweetheart neckline, puff sleeves and a subtle leg slit for movement is just as charming as Jane’s. Complete the outfit with a pair of trainers for an on-the-go aesthetic or heels for a sweet garden-party look.

Jane recently debuted another incredibly vibrant outfit. She rocked a coral broderie dress from royal and celebrity loved brand, Me+Em, complete with a V-neck, puff sleeves, button-down detailing and a stand-out shade.

