The Coach bag Jennifer Lopez is 'obsessed' with is on sale for 40% off - hurry!

Is it just us, or does Jennifer Lopez have the best collection of bags ever? And now we've spotted her TikTok famous Coach Pillow Tabby purse in the big Coach sale for 40% off.

The Halftime star has a whole collection of Coach bags, which she often shows off on Instagram - and you can find many of them on sale.

But it's the ultra soft leather Pillow Tabby in the shade of aqua, on sale for $297, that Jen is truly 'obsessed' with.

Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag 26, was $495 now $297 / £550, Coach

"I really like the feeling of the Pillow Tabby," she said. "'Feeling' it as in loving it, but also as in touching it and squeezing it and hugging it. I'm obsessed with the aqua color."

Chain Strap With Recycled Resin, $95, Coach

The Coach Pillow Tabby is regularly priced at $495 but you can shop two shades - Jennifer's obsession, the pastel aqua, and a fun, bright coral - for $297 right now.

And we have to admit the trendy quilted bag, which has just been launched in a gorgeous summer ombré, holds a special place in our hearts, too.

Studio Shoulder Bag with Quilting, $495 / £495, Coach

JLo loves to personalize her bags, and we’ve noticed she especially loves a bag strap hack - adding special chain straps to her Coach looks.

Don't believe us, take it from JLo! The Hustlers star posed with the aqua Pillow Tabby purse, giving it added flair with a pretty Coach multi-colored resin chain bag strap ($95).

Jen also rocked a black Coach Studio Shoulder Bag with a removable leather-covered chain strap earlier this year.

Ombre Leather Covered Short Chain Strap, $195, Coach

We love a cute detachable strap - it instantly customizes any bag, whether it's a cheaper purse you’d like to elevate, or a Coach bag that you want to make even more your own.

And the cool leather chain strap is now available in a fun ombré - which looks like it's our trendy new summer must-have...

