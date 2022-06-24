Fearne Cotton launches £39 floral dress and it’s giving us major Kate Middleton vibes

Hollie Brotherton
Fearne Cotton has collaborated with Nobody’s Child on a gorgeous collection of floral dresses and one of them is just like the Marie-Louise Faithfull The Brand midi dress Kate Middleton wore in summer 2020. Here’s how to get the look.
From Emilia Wickstead to Alessandra Rich, it’s safe to say Kate Middleton has the midi dress collection of our dreams, and we have quite the wishlist of styles she’s worn over the years.
Back in summer 2020, the Duchess was pictured in a stunning midi by Faithfull the Brand and it sold out almost instantly. With short puff sleeves, a nipped in waist and all-over floral print, the £180 Marie-Louise dress was so flattering and a must-have piece for any summer wardrobe.
Kate Middleton wears Faithfull the Brand in summer 2020
Now, luckily for us, Fearne Cotton has dropped a new collection with Nobody’s Child and we’ve spotted a midi dress that’s so similar to Kate’s - for just £39!
Cut in the brand’s bestselling ‘Alexa’ tea dress style, which features short sleeves and a skimming frame, the new release comes in a bright floral print that’s perfect for those heatwave days.
Alexa dress, £39, Nobody's Child
Not just affordable, it’s so versatile as it could be worn with wedge espadrilles like Kate’s or dressed down with a pair of Birkenstocks or white trainers.
Fearne’s collection includes 19 pieces in total, most of which are in bright and bold prints like her own signature retro style.
Like Faithfull the Brand, Nobody’s Child also has an eco-friendly ethos, using only sustainably sourced fabrics, and the lookalike dress is available in sizes 6-24.
