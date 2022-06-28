Carrie Johnson wears the £24.99 H&M dress of the summer

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Carrie Johnson, the wife of Prime Minister Boris Johnsonhttps://www.hellomagazine.com/tags/boris-johnson/, took to Instagram on Monday to share an unseen snap of herself and her six-month-old daughter Romy at the G7 summit.

In pictures that appeared on the MailOnline, Carrie can be seen cradling her daughter wearing a stunning blue and white printed dress. The summer style was cut in an off-the-shoulder finish and looked super expensive.

But, it wasn't! The former PR girl's dress came from high street store H&M, and it cost just £24.99. Mind blown!

The style has sadly sold out but we've found a great alternative. Keep scrolling!

Just like Carrie's:

Green floral bardot midi dress, £55, River Island

The blonde beauty has been known to make her mark in high street clothes, often causing a sellout. Back in 2019, Carrie wore a bright pink and red floral number by Ghost.

Carrie loves fashion - we love this white suit

The £120 design, known as the 'Luella Dress' became an instant sellout. Fashion fans flocked to the Ghost website to copy her look, with a lucky few bagging themselves one before it sold out. At the time, a spokesperson for Ghost told HELLO!: "The Luella dress is a Ghost bestseller and is re-worked each season in different prints / colour-ways. The style that Carrie wore was in fact their consistent best-selling dress for two weeks (since it went live), and so it was almost sold out even before she wore it."

Speaking of dresses, Carrie's wedding gown was a boho dream. She was a vision in white as she donned a bohemian lace wedding dress by Christos Costarellos. The bride defied tradition and swapped a tulle veil for an elegant floral headband. Stunning!

