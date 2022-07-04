Rebel Wilson dazzles in the sparkliest mini dress we've seen

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Rebel Wilson has been enjoying a fantastic European getaway with her partner Ramona Agruma and the actress just debuted a stunning look over the weekend.

MORE: Prince Harry is all smiles as he hangs out with Rebel Wilson

The 42-year-old surprised her fans by taking to Instagram late on Sunday to share a series of photos of herself wearing a dazzling mini dress by Neele & Thread. The brand is adored by fashionable women like Duchess Kate and Rebel looked every inch the princess in her fitted tulle frock, embellished with iridescent sequins and gemstones.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rebel Wilson stuns in skinny jeans inside $3.7m Sydney home

The Pitch Perfect star accessorized with nude stilettos, ditched her jewellery and wore her loose blonde curls in a high ponytail to show off the detailed dress, featuring sheer sleeves and a flattering hourglass shape.

Rebel dazzled in her cocktail mini dress

In her Instagram caption, Rebel joked: "The Real Housewives of Belek" and added a photograph of herself with Ramona and friend Carly Steel, posing by their luxury pool.

Rebel's 'Real Housewives' vibes

Rebel's girlfriend replied: "Yessss! We are officially the Real housewives of Belek" with laughing emojis.

Fans were totally enamoured by Rebel's dress. One said: "Omg great dress," another said, "Your dress is stunning." A third simply wrote: "That dress," with heart and flame emojis.

If you only have eyes for Rebel's 'Amaryllis' mini dress, you can get it for £490 at Needle & Thread. You might also love the design from ASOS at a fraction of the price at just $168 / £115.

SEE: Rebel Wilson stuns in flirty dress as she steps out with new girlfriend

Amaryllis mini dress, $790 / £490, Neele & Thread

MORE: Rebel Wilson looks effortlessly chic in retro style three-piece bikini

DISCOVER: Genius Prime Day shopping hacks to help you bag a bargain in Amazon's sale

Embellished mini dress, $168 / £115, ASOS

Meanwhile, Rebel also shared a photo of a lavish feast put on by the chefs at the Kaya Palazzo resort where she is staying.

Fans were wowed by Rebel's decadence

She shared an uplifting message with her 11.2 million strong fanbase last week: "I just noticed I put on 3 kg's on my holiday. I'm at an amazing all-inclusive resort…I've lost all self control."

Rebel continued: "…But if you're like me just know YOU are more than just your weight, your weight doesn't define you, just try your best to be healthy and don't be so hard on yourself. Be the best version of you."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.