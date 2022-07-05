Amanda Holden brings the sunshine in Kate Spade mini dress – and wow

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Embracing the warmer weather, Amanda Holden quite literally brought the sunshine to work on Monday – and we're obsessed with her latest outfit.

Stepping out in a sun print dress from Kate Spade, the radio star looked positively radiant as she headed to the Global Radio studios in London.

Pairing her £250 design with tan sandals, Amanda added a leather handbag by Aspinal of London – which also happens to be one of Kate Middleton's favourite brands.

Sweeping her blonde locks into a low ponytail that perfectly showcased her sparkling hoop earrings, the mum-of-two opted for a natural and dewy makeup combo.

Amanda teamed her sun print dress with tan accessories

Sporting a brown smokey eye with a dash of mascara, honey-hued blusher and a barely-there nude lipstick, Amanda practically glowed on her morning commute.

In love with her look? You're in luck – the Heart FM star's dress is still available to shop though you better act quickly – it's already listed as one of the most wanted items on the Kate Spade website.

GET THE LOOK:

Sun Print Shirt Dress, £250, Kate Spade

An easy-breezy style for summer, Amanda's shirt dress is made from 100% lightweight cotton. Uber flattering, it features a statement point collar, elbow-length puff sleeves and a waist-cinching tie belt.

Tan Midi Mayfair Bag, £595, Aspinal of London

Thanks to its muted tones, you can style Amanda's exact dress with a number of different coloured accessories – the choice is yours. But if you ask us, we reckon a raffia bag, cream espadrille wedges and a pair of gold droplet earrings would look absolutely heavenly!

The mum-of-two was pictured heading to the Global Radio Studios in London

A major source of style inspiration, Amanda's outfits often go down a treat with fans, and she recently debuted another showstopping look as she headed home from work.

Embracing the pastel trend, just last week the 51-year-old put on a leggy display in a pair of pink striped shorts and a matching blazer as she departed the Global Radio studios after her Heart FM breakfast show.

Completing her chic ensemble with a white polo neck, woven clutch, and Perspex heels, Amanda proved that it's all in the details. Coincidentally, her pretty pink co-ord also hailed from Kate Spade – clearly, the brand is one to watch right now.

