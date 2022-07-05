Carole Middleton looks elegant in brightest floral dress at Wimbledon

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Duchess of Cambridge's mother Carole Middleton arrived at Wimbledon with her husband Michael looking wonderful in a floaty floral dress – the splash of orange wowed fans.

Carole Middleton, 67, is noted for taking a leaf out of Duchess Kate's style book from time to time but on day 9 of the Wimbledon tournament Carole wore a picture-perfect tea dress, featuring a splash of orange floral and she totally owned the look.

The grandmother of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and little Prince Louis looked serene in her soft grey maxi dress and the orange and coral print complemented Carol's recent hair transformation – the subtle auburn tone of her hair looked great.

Carole's orange printed tea dress was so flattering

Carole accessorised with nude mid-height sandals and a causal summery woven handbag.

Duchess Kate's mother accessorised with silver and pearls

If you like the way that Carole glowed in her orange and coral floral dress then you'll love this Cath Kidson tea dress, better still, it is in the sale at £47.50, reduced from £95 – so hurry!

Orange floral dress, was £95, now £47.50, Cath Kidson

And if you feel inspired to try an elegant grey look for the summer, we were delighted to find this gorgeous soft grey floral dress from Coast in the sale at £119, reduced from £149.

Silver-grey floral dress, was £149, now £119, Coast

Meanwhile, Kate's father Michael, 73, looked smart in a double-breasted navy blue suit which was similar to the suit that his son James Middleton donned Monday when he accompanied his wife Alizée, who matched a stunning navy outfit.

This was Carole's second outing to Wimbledon this season. Last week the mother-of-three wore a pastel-hued jumpsuit by Boden that was adorned with an eye-catching paisley print. She added a chic white denim jacket and nude high heels by The Fold with a matching handbag.

