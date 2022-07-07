We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Another day, another fabulous outfit for Lorraine Kelly, who took to our screens on Thursday to present her namesake ITV show in a stunning floral tea dress - and we love how affordable it is.

SEE: Lorraine Kelly shares secret to weight loss – and Amanda Holden is a fan

Lorraine, 62, looked radiant in a pink ditsy floral dress from highstreet brand New Look. Complete with romantic shirred sleeves, figure-flatting bodice and split midi skirt, the Scottish presenter looked ageless in the trendy fit - which retails for just £22.49. The presenter teamed her summery ensemble with strappy nude sandals from & Other Stories.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Lorraine Kelly suffers major wardrobe mishap live on air

Sporting her signature blow-dried bob, the mum-of-one practically glowed as she teamed a hint of dewy rose-coloured blusher with smokey brown eyeshadow and a nude lip – the perfect combo for summer.

Lorraine's enviable wardrobe is home to many a designer garment, but the presenter does often wear an array of highstreet fits.

LOOK: Lorraine Kelly dazzles in £15 Primark dress for Wimbledon outing

Lorraine's New Look dress caused a stir amongst fans

Fans were quick to react to Lorraine's fashion-forward outfit, rushing to the comments to compliment the mother-of-one on her bold frock. "Thanks for wearing dresses that 'normal' people can afford [clapping emoji] very pretty dress xx," wrote one fan, as another penned: "Beautiful dress Lorraine you look fab!!"

"Love this style of dress on you," a third fan added.

READ: Lorraine Kelly reveals what Wimbledon's Royal Box experience is really like

Lorraine's exact dress has just hit the New Look sale, so you'll need to be quick if you want to snap up the now £22.49 frock which is only available in a handful of sizes.

Pink Floral Tea Dress, £22.49, New Look

If you're not quick enough to bag Lorraine's highstreet treasure, it also comes in a feminine pink hue and green floral print. And at that price, we're tempted to snap up all three!

Pink Ditsy Floral Tea Dress, £27.99, New Look

Green Ditsy Floral Tea Dress, £20.99, New Look

It's not the first time we've been dazzled with Lorraine's effortlessly chic wardrobe. Just last week, Lorraine stepped out in head-to-toe high street, wowing in a bright emerald midi dress from Warehouse, accessorising with gold patent pumps and her favourite heart-shaped necklace.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.