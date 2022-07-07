Katie Holmes wows in daring crochet outfit

Katie Holmes has wowed fans in a daring look as she shared more images from her gorgeous new photoshoot. The actress rocked a bold crochet maxi dress by Alejandra Alonso Rojas that featured a high neck and unique waist detailing.

The outfit was paired with a simple pair of gold heels and Katie kept her hair swept back off her face to highlight the striking look. Styled by Brie Welch, the pictures were taken for Amazing magazine, and come following the release of Katie's new film Alone Together, her second directorial venture, which she also wrote and starred in.

Speaking exclusively to HELLO! at Tribeca Film Festival where she walked the red carpet, she shared what it felt like in the moment to be back to making movies the way it happened before quarantine, especially given that her film centered around the early stages of the pandemic in 2020.

"It's so exciting," said Katie, who spent the pandemic in isolation with her daughter, Suri, from her marriage to Tom Cruise.

"It was such a scary time to go through, especially when New York City was hit so hard, that [it's great] to see people out." She added: "The festival is so inspiring to me. I went to some of the shorts that Whoopi Goldberg curated on Sunday, and Kyra Sedgwick's movie was also then."

"To feel everyone continuing to create and be there for each other. That's what New York is about," she concluded.

Katie looked incredible in the shoot for Amazing

The Tribeca Festival also holds a special place in Katie's heart, having been the place where her debut directorial, All We Had, premiered.

Alone Together concerns June, a food critic who journeys upstate during the opening stages of the pandemic to get away from New York City's surge. "When her boyfriend decides to stay in the city to take care of his parents, June has to settle in for the long haul as she starts to understand that the initial two weeks of pandemic might just drag on a bit," the synopsis reads.

The film also stars Derek Luke, as well as Jim Sturgess as her love interest, Charlie. "As the spring unfolds around them," the plot description continues: "Charlie and June make the most of the sudden break in their routines and develop an unexpected intimacy."

