Holly Willoughby’s pink Aspinal of London bag is currently 50% off in the sale - hurry!

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Holly Willoughby looked breathtaking on Tuesday at the TRIC Awards as stepped out wearing all pink - and fans were quick to spot her new Aspinal of London arm candy.

RELATED: Holly Willoughby's £3million London home she's making even bigger – photos

The This Morning star looked breathtaking in a pink Emilia Wickstead midi dress and beige heels, which she teamed with the Aspinal of London croc Hat Box bag in the prettiest cherry blossom shade.

Aspinal of London is Duchess Kate's go-to handbag brand, and she is often seen sporting one of her Mayfair bags in various colours. As a royally-approved brand, it’s no surprise that Aspinal of London bags come with a high-end price tag. Thankfully, the pink croc bag is currently in the sale - and you can grab a huge 50% discount right now.

Holly's croc print bag is reduced from £495 to £247.50 - so if you love it you better hurry, as the 50% saving won’t last long.

LOVE SHOPPING? Sign up to the HELLO! Edit newsletter

Hat Box bag, was £495, now 247.50, Aspinal of London

The leather croc-print bag comes with a dainty top handle and an adjustable body strap, finished with a gold shield lock that’s signature to the brand.

READ: Holly Willoughby's idyllic childhood home is what dreams are made of

SHOP: Holly Willoughby is a vintage vision in gingham midi dress and heels

Holly paired her pink croc bag perfectly with the pink Emilia Wickstead Alice dress, which features a pointed collar, an elegant pleated skirt and pockets on the chest. The star didn’t just channel Kate Middleton with her choice of arm candy at the awards, Duchess Kate also wore a similar Emilia Wickstead dress in white back in 2016.

Holly teamed her Aspinal of London bag with a pink Emilia Wickstead midi dress

The presenter took to Instagram to share her TRIC Awards look, and fans were quick to comment on her pretty in pink ensemble. One follower wrote: “Loving the pink! So beautiful”. Another added, “Stunning! Love the handbag”.

MORE: Holly Willoughby's lemon print mini dress is perfect for your summer holiday

If you want to save on Holly’s Aspinal of London croc bag you need to act fast - and we expect the deal to end soon!

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.