Amanda Holden dons cut-out jumpsuit – and looks amazing

As temperatures in the UK creep up past 30 degrees this weekend, Amanda Holden has clearly perfected the art of heatwave dressing.

Rocking up at the Heart Breakfast studios in style on Friday, the 51-year-old star showed off her fabulous figure in a slinky cut-out jumpsuit ahead of hosting her morning radio show with Jamie Theakston. The TV star looked incredible in the strappy number from Reiss, featuring a daring cut-out at the waist highlighting her amazing abs.

The monochrome style featured a subtly flared trouser leg and an elegant geometric print, with an eye-catching black seam adding a fashionable flair to the one-piece.

Amanda accessorised with a gold pendant necklace and wore her blonde locks in tousled waves. Sharing a snap of her outfit of the day, she thanked her personal stylist Karl Willett for putting the look together.

Amanda looked amazing in her cut-out Reiss jumpsuit

If you're looking for the perfect throw-on summer jumpsuit, Reiss is still stocking Amanda's style. The 'Printed Wide Leg Resort Jumpsuit' will set you back £228, a worthwhile investment piece for any heatwave wardrobe.

Amanda has been serving up some serious outfit goals this week, and we also loved her sunshine yellow co-ord from Alice + Olivia.

Printed Wide Leg Resort Jumpsuit, £228, Reiss

The stunning jacket and shorts set perfectly highlighted the star's effortless beauty, and showed off her incredibly toned legs as she posed for the impromptu shoot.

Understandably, her fans were obsessed with the striking video, as one enthused: "Looking so stunningly beautiful Amanda," alongside a string of heart and flame emojis.

The BGT star looked amazing in yellow earlier this week

Amanda previously defended her clothing choices in an interview with HELLO!, saying she was "mindful" of the way she looks.

"There's no way I'd step out in my pyjamas or rock up without a lash," the mum-of-two stated. "To preserve my own sense of dignity, I always try to look good.

"My nan Ethel used to tell me, 'Never let your husband see you without lipstick.' I'm very mindful of how I look when I go out – which is just as well as I get photographed every day."

