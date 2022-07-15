Stacey Solomon makes ultra-glam return to Loose Women in ASOS summer dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Stacey Solomon just made the most glamorous return to Loose Women – and viewers are obsessed with her new summer dress.

RELATED: Celebrity approved home organisation hacks: Stacey Solomon, Khloe Kardashian, more

Looking pretty in pastels for Friday's episode, Stacey's appearance marks her first since flying back from her Hen do in Mykonos, where she was accompanied by her sister Jemma and several of her closest friends.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Stacey Solomon departs for her hen do in giant pickle costume

Joining Kay Adams, Linda Robson and Nadia Sawalha on the panel, the bride-to-be practically glowed as her lovely lilac dress brought out the sun-kissed hue of her tan.

An affordable find, Stacey is wearing the 'Tie Front Midi Dress' from Urban Revivo at ASOS. Priced at £55.99, the heatwave-friendly style features statement puff sleeves, a flattering V-shaped neckline and the sweetest button detailing.

MORE: Stacey Solomon teases major hair transformation ahead of wedding to Joe Swash

READ: Loose Women's Linda Robson drops major hint about Stacey Solomon's wedding dress

Stacey looked pretty in pastels on Friday

A summer staple, it can be teamed with everything from espadrille wedges to box-fresh trainers, ballet flats to Birkenstocks and more – the choice is yours.

For her on-screen appearance, Stacey chose to accessorise her dress with a simple silver necklace and a matching ring.

Tie Front Midi Dress, £55.99, ASOS

Wearing her red tresses in a half-up-half-down style complete with loosely curled strands at the front, the TV star completed the look with natural and dewy makeup.

Dusting her eyes in a warm copper shadow complete with voluminous lashes, Stacey added a hint of rosy blusher and soft nude lipstick.

The TV star's dress hails from Urban Revivo at ASOS

A major source of style inspiration, Stacey often relies on the high street for her on-screen wardrobe, and back in May, she debuted another dreamy dress on Loose Women. Donning the prettiest pink style from River Island, the mum-of-four's dress was adorned with long cuffed sleeves, a tiered hem and an elasticated drawstring waist.

Of course, the dress that fans are most eager to see is the one that Stacey will be wearing on her wedding day, which is set to take place later this month.

Catching up with her co-star Linda Robson, HELLO! Asked what we can expect from Stacey's bridal gown, and while she confided that she hasn't seen it yet she said: "I can imagine it's going to be a princess, fairy tale style."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.