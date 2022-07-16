Holly Willoughby's sell-out M&S dress can be yours for £10

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Holly Willoughby has been kind to us this summer. The This Morning host owns a wide-ranging array of floral dresses, which provide us with ample options to choose from. One of Holly's most popular sell-out frocks is now available for just £10 – so you better grab it before it's gone.

MORE: Holly Willoughby has a movie star moment at Wimbledon in Marilyn dress

The mother-of-three is a big fan of a feminine Marks and Spencer number, and the brand's 'Floral Round Neck Midaxi Tea Dress,' previously worn by Holly generated much interest among the star's fans. Boasting a regular fit, a classic round neck, an elegant midaxi length, contemporary short puff sleeves with elasticated cuffs and a streamlined finish – the floral piece is perfect for the incoming heatwave.

Loading the player...

WATCH: This Morning viewers slam awkward Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield interview in 'dreadful' segment

Unsurprisingly, the easy-to-wear tea dress, which costs £39.50, has been flying off the shelves. Yet HireStreet, a rental fashion platform, ish loaning the dress for just £10 for a four-day rental. So, if you've got summer garden parties, classy coffee mornings or picnics in the park lined up in the calendar – this is your chance to step out in style.

SEE MORE: Holly Willoughby looks like a princess in perfect holiday dress

Holly looked pretty in florals

Plus – renting clothing is a much more sustainable approach to shopping, so it's a win-win situation, right?

Floral Round Neck Midaxi Tea Dress, £39.50, Marks and Spencer

While you're at it, we recommend renting this elegant Jacquemus bag from HURR to complete your summer-ready ensemble.

Floral Round Neck Midaxi Tea Dress, £10, HireStreet

This iconic leather Jacquemus 'Le Grande Bambino' bag, which is crafted from a pure calf leather construction, features a sleek a magnetic flap-over style leading to a spacious lined interior with an internal card pocket.

Jacquemus 'Le Grande Bambino' Bag, £76 - £217, HURR

There's no doubt that Holly Willoughby knows how to throw together a sweet ensemble. The TV star recently sported a pink and white gingham frock by royally-approved brand Self-Portrait, featuring a vintage-inspired ruched sweetheart bust, a twee gingham print and a covered button-down front and grosgrain ribbon-tie waist.

RELATED: Holly Willoughby's 5 simple fitness secrets revealed

She teamed the look with a pair of simple coffee-coloured high heels and twirled for the cameras in the romantic number.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.