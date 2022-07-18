Frankie Bridge's new £14 outfit brings the house down

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

We've said it before; and we will say it again, we just love seeing what high street goodies Frankie Bridge presents every Sunday on Instagram, known as 'Frankie Faves.'

READ: Frankie Bridge celebrates heatwave in the most well-put together outfit ever

One of her most interacted posts on the social media portal is the franchise that she uploads each week and the post contains a selection of snaps of the Loose Women panellist wearing a variety of super-stylish, high street threads and we are always interested to see what she rocks each week.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Frankie Bridge looks incredible in red latex dress

This week, the star shared some ultra-chic, heatwave-appropriate threads in a variety of wonderful shades. She wrote: "I've done the sweaty try on today… so you don’t have to! …All pics tagged… links in stories.'

MORE: Frankie Bridge debuts the dreamiest blazer – and wait 'til you see the colour

We couldn't help but notice that some of Frankie's 1.5 million followers were just crazy about her white outfit. The mother-of-two rocked a pair of super cool, high-waisted trousers from River Island, and a gorgeous white top from her range at Tesco, which cost just £14.

The comfy, lightweight tank vest is ideal to layer with your summer wardrobe. It has a hint of stretch material and is super soft and comfortable. A great wardrobe staple.

Frankie's Top:

F&F FW Bridge Tor Rib White Racer Vest, £14.00, NEXT

Frankie loves interacting with followers and regularly asks what fashion items they would like to see on her feed in the future. She recently said: " "Let me know what you need help finding outfits for in the comments below… and I’ll do the most popular next week!"

Satin Wide-legged trousers, £29.99, River Island

Frankie recently released her new range with Tesco and it was met with enormous praise by shoppers. The star revealed: " It’s been a dream of mine to create stylish… sustainable… size inclusive… and affordable clothing. Finding a home within @fandfclothing was the perfect fit!

MORE: Frankie Bridge's ultra sassy bodycon dress has the best price tag

"Thanks to you guys and the incredible response I get each week from #frankiesfaves I’ve wanted to create my own brand for a long time… so I can’t wait to see people wearing our pieces!!! I hope you’ll love it as much as I do!"

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page