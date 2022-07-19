Frankie Bridge just wore the print of the season in the most amazing co-ord

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Polka dots are having something of a moment this summer. The print is as timeless as they come, but it’s been all over the runways recently and even Kate Middleton has stepped up her game, wearing polka dot dresses by Alessandra Rich to both Wimbledon and Royal Ascot.

On Sunday, Frankie Bridge (our high street style icon) shared a selfie in a polka dot co-ord from Coach as part of her #FrankiesFaves, and we were immediately obsessed.

Frankie shared a mirror selfie wearing the Coast co-ord

The trouser and bralet two-piece features a tailored wide-leg cut on the bottom with chic ruching on the top. It’s made from linen, which is lightweight and will keep you cool in this relentless heat.

The set is still available in almost every size from 8-18, but we’re starting to spot it on some of our favourite influencers on our Instagram feeds. Coast also currently has a summer sale with 40% off event dressing and 20% off everything else, so you don’t want to wait around.

Modal blend linen ruched detail bralet top, £47.20, and matching wide-leg tailored trousers, £71.20, Coast

From heels and a colour pop handbag to flatform sandals and a backpack, we’ve seen it styled in multiple ways - it’s most definitely versatile. It could even be dressed up as a wedding guest outfit.

While the sale is running, the top is priced at £47.20 and the trousers cost £71.20. We love the co-ord look, but you could also wear both pieces separately, pairing the crop top with straight cut jeans and the trousers with a cream shirt. A high street style investment.

