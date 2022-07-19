We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

On Tuesday morning bright and early, Christine Lampard appeared on the Lorraine show and it was great to see her as always.

Looking as stunning as ever, the raven-haired beauty rocked a delightful green dress which came from ME+EM; a brand loved by celebrities, influencers, and the royal family.

WATCH: Christine & Ranvir on the front cover of HELLO!

Christine's frock is known as the 'Fashioned Rib A-Line Knit Dress' and costs £225.00. The website description states: "A fitted silhouette and ribbed texture ensures this A-line dress finds that ever-elusive balance between form-fitting and flattering. In a bold, statement-making colourway created from two shades of green, it effortlessly finds a home in both event-ready and casual outfiting."

The dress is selling out fast; three sizes have already gone, so don't delay if you wish to treat yourself.

Christine was a dream in green

While on air, the Loose Women star made the confession when speaking about how her kids are coping with the UK's current soaring heat.

"The other night, my little girl's room was like an oven… so I brought her down in bed with me, so she thinks the heatwave now is fantastic because she sleeps in mummy's bed."

Christine's Dress:

Fashioned Rib A-Line Knit Dress, £225, ME+EM

Christine is known for being total #dressgoals when she's on our TV screens and last week wowed viewers in a stunning floral dress by Nobody's Child. The blooming lovely number she worewas known as the 'Luna midi dress' and is cut in a vintage-inspired shape with shirred cuffs, frills and a subtle leg slit. Christine added sleek high heels and wore her hair loose with an abundance of curls.

The Irish-born star always looks so radiant no matter how early she is on air, and the TV presenter previously told HELLO! she relies on a few beauty favourites to see her through. "I love the concealer by Hourglass and the Hourglass mascara. Had it for years, live and breathe the

Chanel foundation. Bit of foundation, concealer and mascara and I’m good to go."

