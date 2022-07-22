Ranvir Singh is a summer beauty in the sweetest fruit print dress – and it's under £50

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Marking an exciting milestone, Ranvir Singh is officially back on Lorraine for the summer, and she couldn't have made a more stylish return to the studio.

RELATED: Christine Lampard and Ranvir Singh reveal dream royal guests they'd want on Lorraine

Appearing on the hit breakfast show, the presenter looked lovelier than ever on Friday morning as she debuted a brand new dress from the eco-friendly label, Nobody's Child.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ranvir Singh wows in brightest GMB dress yet

Stepping out in the 'Luna,' Ranvir's multi-coloured midi was adorned in the most striking citrus fruit print – and it's still available to shop.

Priced at £49, this vintage-inspired shape features shirred cuffs, frills and a subtle leg slit. Taking you from desk to date night seamlessly, it might just be the perfect summer dress.

MORE: Ranvir Singh glows in V-neck dress - and wait 'til you see the colour

READ: GMB's Ranvir Singh turns heads in vampy velvet dress on TV BAFTAs red carpet

Ranvir teamed a fruit print dress with bright fuchsia heels

Quite literally brightening up our screens with her outfit, Ranvir accessorised her dress with vibrant fuchsia stilettos and gold hoop earrings. Wearing her hair down in a sleek, straight style, the TV star opted for natural and dewy makeup.

Sharing a snap of her outfit on Instagram, Ranvir revealed how excited she was to be returning to Lorraine.

GET THE LOOK:

Citrus Fruit Print Midi Dress, £49, Nobody's Child

"So happy to be starting my summer stint on @lorraine today!" she wrote in the caption. "Can't wait to be with [you] from 9am every weekday."

Delighting her 121k followers with the news, fans were also quick to comment on her dress.

"Looking absolutely stunning as always," wrote one. "Love the dress today can you please tell me where it's from? Thanks in advance," added another.

Meanwhile, a third penned: "Gorgeous dress. You look lovely."

The TV star loves to experiment with bold prints and bright colours

When it comes to her on-screen wardrobe, Ranvir loves to experiment with bold prints and bright colours, and one of our favourite looks is the 'Sunkissed Floral Midi Dress' that she debuted in May.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain, the mum-of-one stunned in the pretty purple design from Jigsaw, which also happens to be one of Kate Middleton's favourite retailers.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.