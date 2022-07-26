Paris Jackson rocks unconventional bathing suit in latest SKIMS campaign

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Paris Jackson is becoming a sought-after model – and it's not hard to see why.

The 24-year-old has been recruited by Kim Kardashian to model her latest SKIMS swimwear range, and she shared several gorgeous images from the campaign on Instagram – which drove fans wild.

WATCH: Kim Kardashian models SKIMS loungewear

Paris looked incredible rocking a variety of designs, including a white swimsuit with a plunging neckline and sheer, long sleeves that showed off the tattoos on her chest and legs.

Another image saw the musician – who is the daughter of Michael Jackson – modeling a tan-colored, short-sleeved cropped bathing top and matching bottoms that highlighted her tattooed arms, long legs and showed off a hint of her derriere. And in another snap, Paris wears a navy-blue swimsuit, with a SKIMS towel draped over her shoulders.

"Doing this shoot was a blast, and the team was impeccable," she captioned the post she shared on Monday. Fans were left in awe over the photos, with many complimenting Paris on her incredible appearance.

Paris looks gorgeous in her SKIMS swimwear

"Your hair looks so good!" replied one. A second said: "You are incredible! I'm obsessed with you." A third added: "I am speechless," and a fourth wrote: "So fresh, so natural, so magnificent, looking like a stellar Y2K goddess!"

Speaking of their collaboration, Paris said in a statement: "I've known Kim for a while and have always admired her style, so to be in the latest swim campaign for SKIMS is a full circle moment. I love the brand and doing this shoot was so much fun."

SKIMS swim will drop on July 28

The Swim collection is scheduled to be released on Thursday, 28 July, and features 23 pieces, including bikinis, one pieces, cover-ups, and accessories.

Kim created SKIMS' swimwear collection because she wanted to create pieces "for every single body".

Announcing the debut line in March, Kim said in a statement at the time: "So, if you wanted to cover up and use a sarong, if you want to cover your arms, you can, if you want a triangle top or to fully cover your chest, different kind of bottoms - you just pick and choose."

