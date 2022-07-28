Kim Kardashian's $88 one-piece swimsuit is universally flattering – and it's going to sell out

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

You asked, Kim listened! Kim Kardashian's sold-out SKIMS swimwear has finally returned – and we're betting the new swim looks are going to disappear blink-and-you-miss-it FAST.

And we especially have our eyes on this universally-flattering zip-up one-piece style because it's incredibly chic, available in SEVEN colors and, priced at a reasonable $88. We're pretty sure that it's already on course to be another sell out hit.

Zip front one-piece, shown in 'Onyx', in seven colors / sizes XXS to 4X, $88 / £‌88, SKIMS

The collection dropped at 9AM PT / Noon ET on Thursday, July 28 – we're snapping up the zip-front look and are also so tempted by the cute $78 slip on sarong cover up.

Sarong skirt, seven colors, $78 / £‌78, SKIMS

SKIMS' highly-anticipated new range of swimsuits, cover-ups and bikinis are in a range of six minimalist colors – ochre, almond, cocoa, marble, gunmetal and onyx – PLUS the new Barbie core-ready hot pink 'Taffy' shade.

LIke the rest of the SKIMS lines, the collection is size-inclusive too, in sizes XXS-4X.

Swim T-Shirt, shown in 'Ochre', seven colors, $52 / £‌52, SKIMS

The SKIMS Swim solutions are designed to take you from beach and poolside to dinner and cocktails - so you'll definitely want to check out pieces to complete your look.

Terry towel, shown in 'Taffy', seven colors, $48 / £‌42, SKIMS

And given the success of past Swim collections, we recommend you shop the looks you love ASAP.

The "buildable system of ultra-flattering, versatile swimwear" of course includes barely-there bikinis, bandeaus and revealing cut-out one-piece swimsuits, but we also love the figure-skimming bike shorts, swim cycle suits and rash guard styles.

Swim triangle top, $38 / £‌38, and dipped tie bottoms, $36 / £‌36, in seven colors

And of course the collection also includes the signature tiny bikinis that the Kardashian-Jenners love...

Swim tube skirt, shown in 'Taffy', seven colors, $54 / £‌52, SKIMS

Kim teased the new swimwear collection a few days before the July 28 drop, and on Tuesday, singer and Michael Jackson's daughter Paris Jackson starred in new campaign shots.

The Kardashians star gave a sneak peek at the sexy new looks on both her own social media and the official SKIMS Instagram, and it was instantly obvious the collection has everything we'll be needing to make the most of what's left of this hot girl summer.

Ever since the spring debut collection sold out, the Kardashian star's Instagram followers have been asking, "When will it be coming back?" And while SKIMS did come out with a limited edition metallic collection earlier this summer, the original debut swimwear range, in the signature pared-down palette, has been nowhere to be seen since it sold out the first time around.

That makes this new launch that much more tempting...

