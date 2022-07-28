Jane Moore is a retro dream in boldest look to date

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Cementing her status as one of TV's most fashion-forward presenters, Jane Moore just debuted a seriously striking outfit on Loose Women – and it might be her boldest look to date.

RELATED: Loose Women's Jane Moore rocks a must-have jumpsuit in the brightest colour

Returning to the hit panel show for Thursday's episode, the blonde beauty was joined by Brenda Edwards, Katie Piper and Carol McGiffin.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jane Moore's 5 Style Lessons

Standing out in a retro-inspired jumpsuit from Mango, Jane teamed her geometric one-piece with a pair of navy wedges from Hobbs.

Modelling her signature blow-dried bob, the TV star rocked colour-coordinated makeup, with her purple eyeshadow perfectly complimenting the lilac and royal blue hues of her outfit.

MORE: Jane Moore sends fans into a tailspin with head-turning dress

READ: Jane Moore stuns in the perfect M&S summer frock - look

Jane teamed her geometric jumpsuit with a pair of navy wedges from Hobbs

Obsessed with her jumpsuit? Us too, and you can shop it for £59.99! Part of the brand's committed collection, Jane's eco-friendly outfit features a wrap front, cinched waist and flare leg trousers.

Sharing a gorgeous snap of her outfit on Instagram, Jane wrote:

"I feel like I should be doing a karate kick in this outfit, but I don't want to put my hip out so…if you're looking to stand out at a summer BBQ or even popping to the shops (why not?) this is very light and comfy to wear. Dress it up with heels, dress it down with trainers. One piece from @mango and navy wedges from @hobbs @loosewomen @mothershoppers @makeupcouk."

GET THE LOOK:

Satin Stripes Jumpsuit, £59.99, Mango

Clearly a hit with her 153k followers, one replied: "Wow u looked amazing."

"Love this Jane, looks great," added another. Meanwhile, a third penned: "Dear Jane, that jumpsuit is cosmic."

Jane loves to experiment with bright colours

Unafraid to experiment with bright colours and bold prints, Jane always makes a statement with her on-screen wardrobe, and one of our favourites is the gorgeous green jumpsuit that she wore earlier this week.

Stepping out in a mint-coloured design from Dancing Leopard, the 60-year-old presenter added Steve Madden wedges, which were on-loan from her Loose Women co-star, Nadia Sawalha.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.